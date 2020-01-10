ATP Cup: Spain – Belgium, live

Follow the pairing through social networks

Rafael Nadal He has lost his match, which decided the second point of the tie, against Goffin 6-4 and 7-6.

Victory of Roberto Bautista

Spain has been ahead of Belgium in its quarterfinal duel of the ATP Cup, the competition that is bringing together 24 countries in Australia, thanks to the victory of Roberto Bautista against Kimmer Coppejans in two sets by 6-1, 6 -4.

The Spaniard remains firm in this tournament where he is taking his matches forward with enough solvency and allowed Rafa Nadal to go out with more 'peace' to his duel against David Goffin, who will win the semifinals against Australia to win the Balearic Francis Roig

The world number nine did not give too many options to his rival, 158 of the world, although he suffered much more in the second quarter, where he had to lift a 'break' of disadvantage to seal the victory by the fast track.

Simpler was the first manga where Bautista was very strong with the service, with which he only awarded four points, only one playing with first. Coppejans did not find the formula in the rest and neither firmly replied to the service, especially when he had to play with seconds.

Thus, after the initial 1-1, the Spanish tennis player took five straight games to quickly finish the first set, which had nothing to do with the second. The Castellón wasted two breaking balls in the first game and his opponent did not waste his first chances to the rest to break and get 3-0.

Bautista did not get nervous and managed to balance quickly before entering the decisive line where he returned to pull experience, especially in the long eighth game where Coppejans had two 'break' balls. He did not take advantage of them and the ten of the world 'stole' him the straight line followed to sentence later and put Spain ahead.