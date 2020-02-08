Atomic Heart: all gameplay videos of the Russian shooter inspired by BioShock

Share it:

In our new special video on Atomic Heart we try to analyze the gameplay, the history and the graphics of the new post-apocalyptic shooter of Mundfish summarizing all the game scenes shown to date by the Russian authors to present us this project inspired by Prey and BioShock.

Thanks to the short teasers of Mundfish's bizarre FPS and to the more in-depth gameplay clips shared in recent months by the Muscovite developers, the narrative shooter lovers were able to familiarize themselves with the dystopian settings and the game mechanics of this title.

By recomposing the kaleidoscopic puzzle of movies and mini-clips of Atomic Heart, what emerges is in fact the image of a particularly complex project, both in positive and negative terms: if on the one hand you notice the incredible attention to detail of the scenario and the cybernetic creatures that populate it, on the other side you perceive the relative fragility of content elements that are as important as animations or framerate stability.

We therefore do not know if the Mundfish team will be able to fulfill the promise of providing us with a playful and artistic experience comparable to that of BioShock, but perhaps it is also for this reason that it is better to rewind the tape of the trailers packaged by Russian authors to understand to what extent will be able to push with this new intellectual property between cyborgs, holograms and crazy robots.

Without delay, we leave you in the company of our in-depth video on Atomic Heart and look forward to receiving news regarding the release period of the title and the range of platforms on which it will land (certainly on PC, but with the arrival of the nextgen at the end of the year we cannot exclude a priori the possibility of landing on PS5 and Xbox Series X).