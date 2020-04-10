         'Atomic 2' in development for Netflix: Charlize Theron is ready to re-split faces like spy Lorraine Broughton

Share it:

The lack of big commercials in the past few weeks can give us the feeling that the film industry is completely paralyzed – in large part, it is – because of the coronavirus, but even in times of skinny cows there is room for surprises and bombs like the one I bring you below.

As reported exclusively by the Discussing Film medium, a sequel from the remarkable action feature film 'Atomic', which starred Charlize Theron in 2017, is in its early stages of development on Netflix. Kelly McCormick and Beth Kono will repeat as producers, as well as the Denver and Delilah Productions company.

The source also points on the return of Charlize Theron, who will step into the shoes of Cold War spy Lorraine Broughton again and do production duties. The departments that have not yet been closed are those of Script and direction, although there are reasons to think that David Leitch, responsible for the original, will repeat behind the scenes.

Last summer, the director, married to producer Kelly McCormick, dropped his possible return to the saga in an interview with the media Slashfilm:

"A streaming service is on it [a sequel]. I worked on commission on that movie, but at the end of the day, Kelly McCormick, my production partner and my wife, I'm sure she'll be involved as a producer. This is how I got the bolus the first time. We'll see. "

The truth is that betting on 'Atomic 2' is a very attractive option for Netflix. The original film, with its fantastic choreography, its stylized aesthetics and its inspired cast, he only made 100 million dollars in all the world but if we consider that cost 30 million, mathematics speaks for itself regarding how timely a continuation for streaming is.

Of course, no release date yet, but we wait for it like May water.