Atletico Madrid takes a new disappointment against Eibar and placed eight points behind the lead

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Atlético de Madrid has not yet recovered from the disappointment of the Spain Supercup before him Real Madrid. This Saturday, in Ipurua, he could not find victory against a Eibar You need to mark distance with the drop positions. A very plugged Eibar from the beginning, with an early goal in the first part, knowing hold the goal in his favor in the second half of the match and sentencing the game at the last minute.

The first opportunity for the locals came four minutes after starting the game, in a foul thrown by Orellana that could stop Oblak rubbing the ball with his hands, which was enough to divert it to the corner. Just four minutes later, in the 9th minute of the match, in a new play by Eibar, Gil Manzano knocked offside in the goal of Esteban Burgos. An action in which he did not hesitate to enter the VAR, which immediately afterwards communicated to the referee the legal goal of those of Mendilibar.

With this much, Esteban Burgos opens with his first goal in his first game as a starter with the Eibar. A goal that he pushed with his right leg, when he was only in the small area and after a Vitolo's serious failure in defense.

The score was no longer moved in the first half, although Atlético -on occasions Joao Felix and Correa– He was able to tie the match. The great performance of Dmitrovic was key to the game, even in the second half, when the rojiblancos came more plugged in to look, at least, the tie in Ipurua.

The best of opportunities came from the hand of Renan Lodi -which came out in the second part by Correa- in minute 79 ', although he sent it out, on the left side of the goal. Just a few minutes later, Eibar had the opportunity to sentence the match. When the game seemed to be dead, at the last minute, Eduardo Expósito sentenced the match with the second goal of the match, a right-footed shot from outside the area under, next to the left post after a corner kick.

With this new defeat, the Atlético de Madrid sleeps 8 points from Real Madrid on Saturday, The provisional leader of LaLiga is placed waiting for what FC Barcelona does tomorrow against Granada. On the other hand, Eibar returns to victory since December 20, a very important victory for permanence, already placed 7 points from Celta de Vigo.