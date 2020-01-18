Atletico Madrid takes a new disappointment against Eibar and placed eight points behind the lead

The Atlético de Madrid has not yet recovered from the disappointment of the Spain Supercup before him Real Madrid. This Saturday, in Ipurua, he could not find victory against a Eibar You need to mark distance with the drop positions. A very plugged Eibar from the beginning, with an early goal in the first part, knowing hold the goal in his favor in the second half of the match and sentencing the game at the last minute.
The first opportunity for the locals came four minutes after starting the game, in a foul thrown by Orellana that could stop Oblak rubbing the ball with his hands, which was enough to divert it to the corner. Just four minutes later, in the 9th minute of the match, in a new play by Eibar, Gil Manzano knocked offside in the goal of Esteban Burgos. An action in which he did not hesitate to enter the VAR, which immediately afterwards communicated to the referee the legal goal of those of Mendilibar.
With this much, Esteban Burgos opens with his first goal in his first game as a starter with the Eibar. A goal that he pushed with his right leg, when he was only in the small area and after a Vitolo's serious failure in defense.
The score was no longer moved in the first half, although Atlético -on occasions Joao Felix and Correa– He was able to tie the match. The great performance of Dmitrovic was key to the game, even in the second half, when the rojiblancos came more plugged in to look, at least, the tie in Ipurua.
The best of opportunities came from the hand of Renan Lodi -which came out in the second part by Correa- in minute 79 ', although he sent it out, on the left side of the goal. Just a few minutes later, Eibar had the opportunity to sentence the match. When the game seemed to be dead, at the last minute, Eduardo Expósito sentenced the match with the second goal of the match, a right-footed shot from outside the area under, next to the left post after a corner kick.
With this new defeat, the Atlético de Madrid sleeps 8 points from Real Madrid on Saturday, The provisional leader of LaLiga is placed waiting for what FC Barcelona does tomorrow against Granada. On the other hand, Eibar returns to victory since December 20, a very important victory for permanence, already placed 7 points from Celta de Vigo.
End of the match, Eibar 2, Atlético de Madrid 0.
- 93 '
Second Half ends, Eibar 2, Atlético de Madrid 0.
- 89 '
Gooooool! Eibar 2, Atlético de Madrid 0. Edu Expósito (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
- 89 '
Corner, Eibar. Corner committed by Stefan Savic.
- 87 '
Attempt missed. Charles (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis.
- 86 '
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Óscar Clemente replaces Vitolo.
- 86 '
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Sergi Enrich.
- 84 '
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
- 84 '
Corner, Eibar. Corner committed by Jan Oblak.
- 84 '
Attempt saved. Edu Expósito (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 82 '
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Sergio Camello replaces João Félix.
- 81 '
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 81 '
Foul by Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar).
- 81 '
Corner, Eibar. Corner committed by Álvaro Morata.
- 80 '
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).
- 80 '
Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 79 '
Substitution, Eibar. Pablo De Blasis replaces Fabián Orellana.
- 79 '
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo tries a through ball, but Renan Lodi is caught offside.
- 77 '
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 76 '
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76 '
Lack of Edu Expósito (Eibar).
- 75 '
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 75 '
Foul by Esteban Burgos (Eibar).
- 74 '
Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 74 '
Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).
- 73 '
Substitution, Eibar. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Pedro León.
- 73 '
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73 '
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 72 '
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Héctor Herrera.
- 72 '
Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Héctor Herrera after missing a foul.
- 71 '
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 71 '
Lack of Edu Expósito (Eibar).
- 70 '
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 70 '
Foul by Álvaro Tejero (Eibar).
- 69 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Saul Ñíguez with a cross.
- 67 '
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 67 '
Foul by Pedro Bigas (Eibar).
- 67 '
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
- 67 '
Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64 '
Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).
- 64 '
Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Esteban Burgos.
- 61 '
Esteban Burgos (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 61 '
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 61 '
Foul by Esteban Burgos (Eibar).
- 58 '
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58 '
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
- 58 '
Pedro León (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54 '
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 53 '
Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
- 53 '
Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52 '
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
- 52 '
Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Marko Dmitrovic.
- 51 '
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51 '
Foul by Esteban Burgos (Eibar).
- fifty'
Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Saul Ñíguez.
- 49 '
Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 49 '
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 49 '
Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 49 '
Takashi Inui (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias.
- Four. Five'
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
- Four. Five'
Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- Four. Five'
Second part begins Eibar 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.
- 46 '
First Half Final, Eibar 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.
- Four. Five'
Shot on the right side of the goal. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias with a head pass.
- 42 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Esteban Burgos.
- 41 '
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Felipe tries a through ball, but João Félix is caught offside.
- 40 '
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo tries a through ball, but João Félix is caught offside.
- 39 '
Pedro Bigas (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39 '
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
- 37 '
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saul Ñíguez with a cross.
- 35 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Esteban Burgos.
- 3. 4'
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Cote.
- 30 '
Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30 '
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
- 29 '
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
- 29 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Álvaro Tejero.
- 27 '
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 27 '
Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 25 '
Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 25 '
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
- 24 '
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Vitolo assistance with a center to the area.
- 22 '
Corner, Eibar. Corner committed by Ángel Correa.
- 22 '
Attempt missed. Cote (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Alvarez.
- 22 '
Attempt blocked. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Tejero with a center to the area.
- twenty-one'
Attempt saved touching the left square. Pedro Bigas (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 18 '
Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.
- 17 '
Foul by Pedro Bigas (Eibar).
- 17 '
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 16 '
Lack of Cote (Eibar).
- 16 '
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 14 '
Pedro Bigas (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14 '
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
- 14 '
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Marko Dmitrovic.
- 14 '
Shot on the right side of the goal. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Vitolo assistance.
- 13 '
Attempt blocked. Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 13 '
Foul by Fabián Orellana (Eibar).
- 13 '
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10 '
VAR Decision: Gol Eibar 1-0 Atlético de Madrid (Esteban Burgos).
- 9 '
Gooooool! Eibar 1, Atlético de Madrid 0. Esteban Burgos (Eibar) right footed shot from very close range on the right side of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Enrich after a corner kick The goal has risen to the scoreboard after the VAR review
- 9 '
Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross from the corner.
- 9 '
Corner, Eibar. Corner committed by Santiago Arias.
- 7 '
Cote (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7 '
Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
- 5'
Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross from the corner.
- 4'
Corner, Eibar. Corner committed by Jan Oblak.
- 3'
Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
- 3'
Takashi Inui (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- two'
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- two'
Foul by Pedro Bigas (Eibar).
First part begins.
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
