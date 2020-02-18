Atlético – Liverpool, live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Savic or Giménez, Felipe, Lodi; Llorente, Koke, Thomas, Saul; Correa or Diego Costa and Morata.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mané and Firmino.

The match preview

Never in the entire era Diego Simeone has faced a tie with the predictions so against Atlético de Madrid, which challenges Liverpool, the current European champion, and competes against everything in the round of 16 of the Champions League, which begin Tuesday in the Wanda Metropolitano and with Diego Costa, predictably, back to action.

There is no objective data this season that discusses the role of favorite English team duel; imposing in his championship – with a collection of 25 wins, one draw and zero losses-, fearsome by extension in Europe – he was a group leader with 13 of 18 points – and with the return in his territory, Anfield, on March 11.

It is impossible to choose a moment of Liverpool over the past few months and say "they arrive at the best moment". Jürgen Klopp's team has raised the football ceiling in Europe and England and breaks records, ramming and destroying rivals to your liking, with a facility that scares and that presage a world domain.

The League has been tied for weeks, the first in thirty years. It was the priority of the season, the Premier, so the 'Champions', of which is the current champion, passed to a secondary level, but the triumphal ride that has resulted in the domestic championship has put the doublet in the spotlight again.

The biggest fear of a team called to make history were physical problems, but even those are not reducing the workforce. Sadio Mané was injured muscularly and was out three weeks, coinciding two of them with the winter break. The rest are all available, except for Xherdan Shaqiri.

They arrive fresh, with desire, like the current champions and a Metropolitan Wanda that already crowned them as kings of Europe a few months ago. They seek to extend their legacy. And with a formidable template; line by line, player by player and match by match.

More than all Atlético (37 in 33 official matches), that he has not won half the duels that his rival (15 of 33 crashes), but he does not understand either logic or favorites or anything beyond what is shown on the ground, capable on more than one occasion of transforming the unpredictable into an unquestionable reality, even more since Diego Simeone directs it, with which he has reached unthinkable levels, even more complex, than eliminating Liverpool.

How and where to watch Atlético on TV – Liverpool

The first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League between Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool played today, Tuesday, February 18, will begin at 9:00 p.m. on the night of Spain.