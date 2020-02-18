"Atlético has clearly surpassed Liverpool, something that very few can say this season"

Share it:

Atlético de Madrid managed to win Liverpool 1-0 thanks to Saúl Ñíguez in the first stages of the game. The Simeone team was superior to the current European champion and will travel to Anfield with advantage.

In 'Carousel Deportivo' we live the game from start to finish and the commentators of the leading sports program in Spain were analyzing the duel of the Metropolitan minute by minute.

First part

Bruno Alemany: "The start of Atlético has a lot of merit. It is not only being better, it is clearly beating Liverpool, something that very few people can say this year in Europe."

Pablo Pinto: "Liverpool is gradually dominating the game and Atlético is practically locked in its area. For a possible against it only has Correa and Morata."

Talavera: "I believe that what has happened is not that Atlético has taken a step back, I think it is Liverpool that is squeezing."

Kiko Narváez: "When the ball goes to Alisson, Atlético must press to hit a ball, they must not recline."

Gustavo Lopez: "There are two very good news. The scoreboard and that Atlético is putting fear against it. At the moment Liverpool is not creating danger, Oblak is not overwhelmed."

Gustavo Lopez: "Lemar looks great, and he's also supportive, helping Lodi well back."

To rest

Pablo Pinto: "I don't know if we are seeing the best version of Lemar but at least the best. If we saw him like this more times he wouldn't be so questioned."

Gustavo López: "In favor of Cholo, the top three of Liverpool are not appearing and that is a great advantage for Atlético de Madrid."

Talavera: "Great first part of Atlético de Madrid. Enormous staging squeezing up and carrying danger every time you look at the Alisson area. A lot of work from the band and back people."

Second part

Gustavo López: "Atlético needs to make longer possessions so that the opponent despairs by not having the ball."

Talavera: "I don't want to say it because I don't like it, but Atlético is doing very well now. Liverpool is deactivated right now. Simeone's team doesn't suffer."

Pablo Pinto: "At Atlético it is phenomenal that Diego Costa enters and bites and presses up."

Gustavo Lopez: "Very good game of Atlético de Madrid. Both physically and tactically. Perfect the meeting of Atlético".

Kiko Narváez: "This victory is an injection of morals. It is to be proud. He is an Atlético de Madrid of Simeone, more Cholo than ever today. It has much merit that Oblak has barely intervened today."