Atlético de San Luis without COVID-19 infection after positive results from Juárez FC; new tests await

Atlético de San Luis without COVID-19 infections after positives from Juárez FC (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis / File)

After the announcement of the positives in the Braves de Juarez, Atlético de San Luis wait for tests to detect COVID-19 and rule out infections. This, because both squads had a friendly match last Friday in the Telcel Cup, in which the los tuneros lost 2-1.

A source inside the club informed Infobae Mexico that so far the first team players are stable and without symptoms. He explained that tests were carried out one day after the meeting and the results were negative.

However, footballers, technical staff and staff members will undergo new tests, although the source consulted does not know the dates on which they would give them the results. "It is not because of the specific issue of Juárez, but because it is a protocol of the Federation (Mexican Soccer)," he clarified.

The footballers trained normally this Wednesday and it is expected that they will do the same on Thursday (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis / File)

Still, the footballers trained normally this Wednesday. Also, tomorrow Thursday they will have a normal practice, followed by the protocols of the institution and Liga MX.

And is that, this Thursday, the potosinos and the Braves were going to open the Guard1anes 2020 tournament. "We knew it was a situation that could happen at any time in the tournament. Unfortunately it happens to us, ”said the source.

He explained that the rumors of the postponed game were already running through the Atlético de San Luis dresses since this Tuesday. "Last night the rumors started that this situation could happen", ended.

Liga MX statement on the postponed match (Photo: Liga MX)

At noon on Wednesday, Liga MX reported that the game would have a date and time change. Now, the match will take place on Monday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m. (central Mexico time) at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

"The above awaiting full results of the tests carried out on the FC Juárez team, ”the League said in a press release.

As for the Braves, this Tuesday various local media assured that more than 10 positive cases were presented in the first team. However, the club had not done anything official.

Juárez's statement on COVID-19 tests (Photo: Juárez FC)

It was not until after the announcement of Liga MX that the club published a position. "Medical examinations were carried out on the members of the FC Juárez team where positive cases of COVID-19 were detected ”says a statement, though does not clarify how many people were infected or the number of tests performed.

“For FC Juárez, the health of our members and their families is a priority, so we have promptly dealt with positive cases that have arisen since the beginning of this pandemic as well as recent cases, at the same time as reinforcing the corresponding sanitary measures ”, the document continues.

Finally, they stressed that they will continue with the protocols of the country's health authorities, as well as the Liga MX. "We will take advantage of all the available members to face Guard1anes 2020 ”, pointed out the club, without clarifying when they will travel to San Luis Potosí.

Juárez is not the only club with infections prior to the start of the tournament (Photo: Twitter @LigaBBVAMX)

It is worth remembering that Juárez is not the only club with infections prior to the start of the tournament. The Chivas de Guadalajara, Monterrey, Atlas and Necaxa throughout the week they have reported positive cases in their campuses, although the games still stand with the same times and dates.

Now, The first match of Round 1 will be played by Necaxa and Tigres, on Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Victoria Stadium.

