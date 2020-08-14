Atlético de San Luis ruled out emotional blow in favor of Chivas due to the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Atlético de San Luis is already thinking about the Chivas de Guadalajara (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

After his first win in the MX League, Athletic of San Luis already think about the Chivas de Guadalajara. However, they rule out that the arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich the rojiblanco bench is a psychic factor in favor of his rivals.

“We don't have to think about the team we face. The most important thing is to focus on what we are going to do "commented the Mexican defender Ventura alvarado at a press conference.

In turn, his partner in the rear, the Argentine Ramiro Gonzalez placeholder image, He pointed out that he does not know the great trajectory of the so-called "King Midas" in Mexican soccer. However, he remarked that he knows that the people of Guadalajara will seek victory.

Argentine Ramiro Gonzalez pointed out that he is unaware of the great trajectory of King Midas in Mexican soccer (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

“I don't have that much time in Mexican soccer and all I know is that he had a good time in Querétaro. Any team with a new coach presents different energies to show itself and in their case they will try to keep the three points like us ”, he explained.

As for the victory (0-2) against the Xolos from Tijuana, the defenders of Las Tunas indicated that it served to release the pressure. And is that the mattress franchise just got its first victory of the tournament.

"We went from lowest to highest. Yesterday it was seen that we have defended quite well and we have counterattacked in the best way. Luckily we got the three points to be calmer ”, mentioned the South American defender.

Alvarado, although he celebrated the victory, pointed out that the Potosino club continues to have errors (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Alvarado, despite celebrating the victory, pointed out that the club from Potosí continues to make mistakes and must improve to continue scoring points. "I believe that winning in any way serves to release a little pressure and gain confidence. In the same way, we find what we need to work on and what we are strong on ”, he explained.

In addition, González stated that the Guillermo Vazquez showed a big change, after changing the defensive line. “In general we were good. We were compact, solid and really set out to get a good result. It was a great effort from all the teammates ”, he added.

Finally, Ventura Alvarado, who arrived two weeks ago to reinforce the rear, commented that he is happy with his debut as a player from Las Tunas. “My first game was very exciting.. I already wanted to play ”, he pointed out.

The people of Guadalajara presented Víctor Manuel Vucetich as their new coach on Thursday (Photo: Screenshot Chivas TV)

“It's a great boost to win my first game and more than anything the way the team showed itself. From the beginning and until the end the team put in. Obviously there is a long way to go and it was only one gameNow it's time to go all out against Chivas ”, he assured.

In addition, he pointed out that he has had a great adaptation thanks to all the support of his colleagues, since they have made them "feel at home." “With the group I feel good. The boys are very good, they have been supporting me”, He concluded.

Atlético de San Luis and Memo Vázquez will visit Chivas this Saturday at the Akron Stadium. The game will be this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and the transmission will be in charge of the chain IZZI.

It is worth remembering that the people of Guadalajara presented this Thursday to Victor Manuel Vucetich as his new coach and this Saturday will be his first game in front of the rojiblanco bench. In addition, the Sacred Rebaño comes from a victory (0-2) against the Bravos de Juárez from the hand of Marcelo Michel Leaño, the acting strategist.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

“It is the most important challenge of my career”: Víctor Manuel Vucetich took over as the new Chivas coach

Víctor Manuel Vucetich, new Chivas coach, would have requested the return of Jair Pereira

With Vucetich we can reach the top, assured the interim coach of the Chivas de Guadalajara

Mexican team appointed Luis Pérez as technical director of the U-17