Atlético de Madrid – Villarreal: LaLiga live

26 '



Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 '



Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

25 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Vicente Iborra.

25 '



Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

24 '



Rubén Peña (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

24 '



Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).

24 '



Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

twenty-one'



Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angel Correa.

19 '



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19 '



Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

18 '



Rubén Peña (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 '



Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

17 '



Foul by Paco Alcácer (Villarreal).

17 '



Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

fifteen'



Gooooool! Atlético de Madrid 0, Villarreal 1. Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

10 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Rubén Peña.

two'



Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).

two'



Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

The Preview

Still under the influence of his impressive victory against Liverpool (1-0), the Atlético de Madrid retakes the tightest struggle ever for the places of the Champions League and the defense of the fourth position against the threat of Villarreal, only two points below, the rival that has won him the most times in the League in the Simeone era after Barcelona and Real Madrid and the one he receives at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

There is no truce for almost anyone in this League. Already in the last third of the tournament, with the fight for the championship already exclusively for Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two remaining seats for the Champions League are open, without any certainty for anyone and compressed the six applicants in four points; of the 42 of Getafe, third, at 38 of Valencia, eighth, after his defeat this Saturday by 3-0 with Real Sociedad, which is now fourth matched with Atlético, fifth with 40. Villarreal is seventh with 38.

Probable lineups

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Thomas, Saul, Vitolo; Correa and Morata.

Villarreal: Asenjo, Mario, Albiol, Pau Torres, Rubén Peña, Iborra, Trigueros, Cazorla, Moi Gómez, Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcácer.