Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla: LaLiga live

With nothing else two points of difference, between the agitated, intense, unpredictable and numerous fights for the places of the Champions League in this season, the Atlético de Madrid and the Seville they cross their aspirations and face their doubts in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the scene of a fierce pulse for third place and the return of the Portuguese Joao Felix at eleven headline.

Sevilla is third, with 46 points; Atlético is fifth, with 44. In between the two of them is Getafe, fourth with 45. And lurking is Real Sociedad, sixth with 43 … And one less game. Valencia, seventh, has 41. Five teams focused on five points in a race and against the clock for all, but especially for the two competitors in the Metropolitan. And even more for Atlético, with all the weight of the pressure: just winning guarantees you return immediately among the top four of the table.

The Champions is an inescapable goal. The minimum goal to be achieved in a campaign in which you have half survived the ups and downs. He is out of the fight for the League, but is still in the competition for the top four. And of the Champions League, where next Wednesday awaits him Liverpool in Anfield.

Hours and where to see

The match can be followed in Sports Carousel from 15:00 and see in Movistar LaLiga, starting at 4pm. Remember that you can customize the audio in Movistar +, to see the meeting and listen to it with the audio of Carrusel Deportivo, with Dani Garrido and the whole band.