Atlético de Madrid – Levante, live

Probable lineups
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Lodi; Thomas, Herrera, Saul, Correa; João Felix and Morata.
I raised: Aitor; Coke, Tobacco, Shutter, Toño; Radoja, Campaign, Rochina, Bardhi; Morales and Roger.
Referee: Burgos Bengoetxea (C.Vasco).
Stadium: Metropolitan Wanda
Where to watch the game
The encounter between the Atlético de Madrid and the I raised It can be seen live on television through the Movistar LaLiga channel from 6:30 p.m. You can also watch the broadcast of Carousel Deportivo through its channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
