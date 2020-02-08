Atlético de Madrid – Granada: LaLiga live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Beautiful, Lodi; Koke, Llorente, Thomas, Saul; Vitolo and Correa

Granada: Rui Silva; Víctor Díaz, Domingos Duarte, Martínez, Carlos Neva; Yan Eteki, Yangel Herrera, Azeez; Antonio Puertas, Machís and Carlos Fernández

The match preview

Atlético de Madrid and Diego Simeone compete this Saturday against the euphoric Granada and adversity, with eight casualties, including his three most leading strikers, and with the growing concern of an anomalous situation in the League, unknown throughout the era of the coach at the head of the team.

Neither in 2012-13 (second in the classification with 22 days) nor in 2013-14 (leader) nor in 2014-15 (third) nor in 2015-16 (second) nor in 2016-17 (fourth) nor in 2017- 18 (second) or in 2018-19 (second) reached these heights with such an uncertain panorama for its essential objective of each campaign: the pass for the Champions League.

Today the reality is very different for Atlético. Impossible the League, because two defeats (2-0 with Eibar and 1-0 with Real Madrid) and a draw (0-0 at home with Leganés) have shot five to 13 points away from the leadership in recent three meetings, the team only has the 'Champions', which he looks at three points away from the sixth place of the classification.

"Of course there is concern," Diego Simeone assumed, after the derby against Real Madrid, the fifth consecutive clash between all the winless competitions of the rojiblanco team, which returns this Saturday to its refuge in the Metropolitan Wanda, but not even there either the same strength as last season: he has lost more points at home, eleven, than in the entire previous League, with nine.

Nor does he correct his problem of goal or forcefulness – he has not scored in any of the last three days and total 22 goals in 22 tournament matches– and remains the least winning Atlético de Simeone, with nine wins in this League, while another recognizable handicap emerges and has already suffered in the past: injuries.

First of all that cluster of casualties, Simeone only has four defenses to arm the rearguard (Sime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso and Renan Lodi), recover Koke Resurrection, out of the last five duels due to injury, in the center of the field for to compose it next to Marcos Llorente -titled for the third meeting in a row-, Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Partey; and he will reinvent his attack again with Víctor Machín, 'Vitolo', and Ángel Correa. The other alternative for the front is the opening in the initial eleven of Ivan Saponjic.

Opposite, Granada visits Atlético de Madrid on Saturday with morale through the clouds after winning Espanyol (2-1) last day to go to 30 points in the standings and, above all, after getting into the semifinals of the Copa del Rey 51 years after achieving it for the last time.

After this historic classification for the semifinal copera, with his victory on Tuesday in the quarterfinals against a 'big' like Valencia (2-1), the Granada coach, Diego Martinez, will take into account the first leg of Next week's Cup against Athletic Club when making the eleven that will line up in the Wanda Metropolitano.

