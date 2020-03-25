Atlético de Madrid firmly values ​​doing an ERTE as the only way to save the club

The committee of the Atlético de Madrid in charge of monitoring the crisis caused by the coronavirus has been making numbers and sees that the income of the club has plummeted, while expenses are maintained. Therefore, he firmly values do an ERTE as the only way to save the club.

Atlético de Madrid differentiates three blocks of workers who would be unevenly affected by ERTE. The first of them, made up of employees who can telework like lawyers, communication, marketing or human resources would look exempt.

The second is around 500 employees they can't work. It is the largest block, which is made up of physical therapists, assistant trainers, people who work in the academy. or store employees. This group would be affected by ERTE. However, Atlético de Madrid studies and works to reduce the impact as much as possible rising from 70% – 75% of the salary required by law.

Finally, there are the first club templates of professional soccer and its technical bodies. Regardless of what the legislation says, the club is already working and is in talks with them to reach an agreement in the face of which the economic damage is the least possible, protecting the viability of the club. The idea is that this last block can help the second, the most affected, and Atlético is already in talks with the players and the coaching staff to make it possible.