Atlético canceled the meeting with the agent of a TOP player to focus on the signing of Cavani

Absolute priority to Cavani operation in the Atleti. What a notice some athletic listener must be thinking right now … but come on we explain why. It is evident that Edinson Cavani He is chosen by Atleti, what today comes to tell you Confidential Carousel are the details.

Right now, everything in the Atleti is paralyzed while waiting for the Cavani operation. And when we say everything is everything. Confidential carousel has been able to know that this week that ends Michelangelo Gil I had a meeting with the agent of an important footballer with whom he is talking about next season.

Meeting that was postponed until the deadline for signings ends because right now it is not a priority, being an addition for summer, and because as we have been saying, there is no talk about anything else in the club's offices than the Uruguayan striker, whose operation has cleared the agenda.

Of course, later we will announce the name of the player that he will try to sign the Atleti. A well-known player of a very important team and that is not the first time he sounds to wear rojiblanco.

Malaga and the Sheikh

Tremendous difficulties of Malaga to close signings. It is one of the topics we have discussed most recently in Confidential. The immobility of Sheikh Al-Thani He already wreaked havoc on the summer market and is doing it on the winter one. A Malaga that lately, in addition, is going out to fire per week. The Victor theme, the police record to La Rosaleda.

And that, as they tell us about Carousel Confidential, is scaring every player with whom they negotiate. The sports management does its job in the most professional way possible, select players and negotiate with them … but there is no way to convince them … not only the first option, but the second, the third … and even the tenth.

And all in addition with enormous economic difficulties for a fair play with which, not only are they at the limit but the duties that the League gave them still do not fulfill them for longer terms that extend.

The pearl Hugo Vallejo

One week, by the way, in which another one of Confidential has been confirmed a few weeks ago: the departure of Hugo Vallejo, the jewel of his quarry, Heading for Real Madrid although he played on loan at Depor until summer.

We are following very closely these last days of the transfer market in Almeria. We are proceeding very curious movements of both inputs and outputs, and we promise for the next week shed some light on the case.