Atlético announces an agreement with the staff to lower salaries by 70%

He Atlético de Madrid has announced this Thursday the measures it has taken to maintain its economic viability in the cessation of activities caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

"The staff and coaching staff of the men's and women's first team understand the need for the club to presentation of the ERTE, respect the conditions of the same and assume the consequent economic impact of their income, "the club said in a statement.

Atlético has communicated that the members of the first team They have signed an "internal agreement" that defines two different scenarios depending on the final configuration of the 2019-20 season. "The file will suppose a 70% reduction in wages of the members of the first team while the declaration of the state of alarm lasts, "he assures.