Atlantis, Disney’s Lost Empire in the hands of Trousdale and Wise

If we name Kirk Wise and Gary Trousdale we say The beauty and the Beast e The hunchback of Notre Dame: two pillars of the Disney Renaissance, of which the first, a rare and unique event, allowed the company at the time led by Jeffrey Katzenberg to get to be nominated for an Oscar for best film. A moment that remains in history and that, in the hands of the Burbank company, necessarily had to be repeated relying once again on that duo that had brought so many joys to Los Angeles. In 2001 Atlantis – The Lost Empire was born, a film that, as Walt Disney Pictures’ 41st Classic, brought with it many peculiarities.

The Swan Song of Trousdale and Wise

There was no need to convince any director, not even the duo already mentioned on their return, because the original idea of ​​Atlantis started from Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, supported by producer Don Hahn. The latter had already shared the set with the directors for The beauty and the Beast, but his collaboration with Disney dates back to the days of Red & Toby, the first film he had worked on as an assistant director, led at the time by Wolfgang Reitherman.

Hahn had been lucky enough to share his work also with Don Bluth, another personality of great value in the Disney world, then moved on to create those called masterpieces for Fox Anastasia, Charlie – Dogs go to heaven too e Fievel va in America.

After having worked, during the Renaissance, on the story of Belle and then a The Lion King, found himself next to Trusdale and Wise for too The hunchback of Notre Dame, in 1996, the year in which, after the release of Quasimodo’s events at the cinema, work began on Atlantis.

The desire was to continue to collaborate with the same troupe that had recreated Paris and the Court of Miracles, but this time using the elaborate setting of Adventureland.

Taking so inspiration from the 1870 novel by Jules Verne, Twenty thousand leagues under the sea, it was decided to go and retrieve Plato’s myth of the submerged Atlantis, the city that disappeared in the vastness of the ocean.

Wise’s goal was to avoid being too morbid by relying on the ideas of the Greeks regarding the disappearance of Atlantis and to make the protagonist’s journey much more epic.

The goal, as it would have happened then also for The Planet of the Treasure by Musker & Clements, was that of build an entire civilization, which could be distinguished in the clothes, in the ways of doing, in the architecture of the setting itself.

David Goetz, who was the film’s artistic director, was inspired by what were the constructions of the Maya, taking a lot from the antiquity of the South American peoples: to their atypical structures, unique all over the world, the development team decided to then also combine Cambodian, Indian and Tibetan architecture. It turned out a set that today we can observe right in Atlantis.

The Whedonverse script

Atlantis brings with it another incredible element within the production staff, because after writing the entire series of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Toy Story by John Lasseter, it was Joss Whedon to take care of the script.

The first draft touched him: despite having laid the foundations and having entered with both hands in the production of the Classic, Whedon soon left the production, declaring that he did not feel excessively involved in the story.

It was Tab Murphy who took over, then, completing the entire script in about four months.

With 155 pages of results (many more than the customary 90, taking into account that in the cinema a screenplay page often corresponds to a minute of shooting), Trousdale and Wise were forced to cut many parts about Milo, the protagonist, and also speed up the discovery of Atlantis, which in the original story forced the whole crew to make a much longer and more tortuous journey.

Milo was originally supposed to be a descendant of Blackbeard, aka Edward Teach, but it was decided not to complicate the story too much and make him a simple American explorer.

Another major challenge was the one that saw Hahn pushing for have no songs in the movie: outside the main theme, in fact, the soundtrack is entirely based on the compositions of James Newton Howard, for Disney already working on Dinosaurs.

It was a great opportunity to go into deeper scenes and more focused on the development of the characters, without letting go in singing moments that could express their feelings.

As a replacement, therefore, Wise worked extensively on the scenes in which Milo and the other explorers they find themselves talking about their lives and their hopes while they are encamped during the reconnaissance phases.

It was a very special event and a technical and artistic choice, sui generis, unexpected for Disney, which however found the meaning of the choice.

The hybrid between CGI and traditional animation

As for the animation work, Hahn decided to make a very particular decision: go back to 70mm film. A choice that had previously only been made for Taron and the magic pot.

Beyond this aspect, the animation team reached a total of 350 animators, artists and technicians, including support directly from the Paris studios, which in previous years had distinguished themselves for home video productions and had already supported Burbank on The hunchback of Notre Dame.

We worked in such a way as to achieve an image that was as panoramic as possible, looking for inspiration in the films of Akira Kurosawa, so as to be able to enhance the new world that was going to be created.

Visual style is required especially to Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy, who took care of following the making of the film: the author intervened on the characters, on the story, on the background.

Those were the years of CGI and it was fundamental to use it with both hands for many scenes: it came to be 362 digital effects in total in Atlantis, especially to animate the Ulysse submarine and many of the movements in the seabed.

For this reason both Trousdale and Wise said they were faced with the most difficult of the challenges ever faced, given the transition from The hunchback of Notre Dame, totally in traditional animation, under the weight of computer graphics, a technique that was not strictly known to them and for which they asked for a support between the two types of processing.

The advent of digital

Atlantis: The Lost Empire was the first Disney film to rely on digital marketing. In addition to the promotion in the classic fast food and on the packaging of Kellogg’s, Disney created a dedicated site and a series of mini-games that allowed the various end users to become more attached to the themes of the film. For the theatrical release, then, the Disney Classic found himself dueling with Shrek e Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Although Wise stated that he had absolutely no fear of CGI competition, which had been used entirely for the DreamWorks movie with the green ogre, it was quite obvious that young audiences didn’t care about the difference between the two types of work and Shrek managed to get the better of Atlantis.

The box office result was a total of 186 million dollars, against the budget of 100 spent on the realization.

Thomas Schumacher, the then president of Walt Disney Feature Animation, was defeated and disappointed, admitting that although the idea of ​​not focusing on a fairy tale could be a winner. it had proved a failure.

At the time of release, Atlantis also ended up in a whirlwind of criticism due to the controversy arising from the great resemblance to the Japanese anime Nadia: The mystery of the blue stone.

Galinax, the company that produced the anime, however, he decided not to sue Disney. The choice was the result of the fact that a lawsuit filed against the Burbank company would never have seen them winners, in addition to wanting to follow in the footsteps already traced by the heirs of Tezuka, who in 1995 had avoided suing Disney for the alleged plagiarism that occurred with The Lion King to the detriment of Kimba.

The American company never went out on the matter, but Wise was keen to point out that he had never heard of the anime starring Nadia until the dispute arose.

Nevertheless, Atlantis remained inspired by Jules Verne’s novel, although it could easily be seen that crystal technology was an element absent in Twenty thousand leagues under the sea and that instead was present in both the Japanese anime and the Disney Classic.

Other parallels were noted with Laputa, film by Hayao Miyazaki for Studio Ghibli: in this case, however, both Trousdale and Wise admitted that the film was part of their main references for Atlantis.

Atlantis did not get any kind of recognition, nor did he manage to reach the high levels of Disney animation of those years.

A little later he would arrive Lilo & Stich, then The Treasure Planet, but the Post-Renaissance, meanwhile, was struggling to take off, despite the humor and hilarity that Kuzko had brought with him in The follies of the emperor.

The Trousdale and Wise couple then moved on to work on The Penguins of Madagascar, before slipping into a series of collaborations for films always under the DreamWorks brand and leaving, in a not entirely happy way, his name disappear from the annals of cinema except for a creative consultancy at the live action de The beauty and the Beast.