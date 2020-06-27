Atlante returns to CDMX and football returns to Morelia: this will be the new Liga de Expansión MX

Share it:

2002 was the last tournament that Atlante played at the Estadio Azul in Mexico City (Photo: Special)

The executive president of the Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla, exposed this Thursday through a videoconference of the press the Format Of the new MX Expansion League, which will replace the disappeared Ascenso MX, this after the assembly of club owners will be held.

Among those approved during the assembly, it is highlighted that they will be two tournaments per year; the calendar of the first will start the next August 14 and it will come to an end on December 20, having a regular phase in which each day there will be a team that rests, as they are expected to be 17 teams those who compete.

Also, unlike the First Division tournament, The first place in the general classification will advance directly to the semifinals, the second place to the quarterfinals, and the position 3 to 12they will play a reclassification to find the pass to the quarterfinals.

There will be a playoff between 10 teams (Photo: Twitter / @AscensoBBVAMX)

Although, it will be until the summer of 2022 that teams in this category can advance to Liga MX, at the end of each season a game of Champion of Champions will be played between the teams that get the title in the Opening and Closing, and it is expected that by the time they can already have the ticket to the maximum circuit, the winner of this trophy is the one in the First Division.

" We have always worked with the aim of improving our competitions and that is why I am confident in exchanging the Promotion League for the Development League. ”Sentenced the president of the league.

Name and venue changes

Enrique Bonilla confirmed the change of headquarters of the Atlantean Iron Foals, who will leave Cancun to return after 13 years to the Mexico City to play in the Blue Stadium.

It should be remembered that the last tournament that Atlante played in the Mexican capital was the Closing 2007. In said contest, the Aztec stadium it served as his home.

While the Chiapas Coffee Growers will become Cancun FC and they will play at the Andrés Quintana Roo Stadium; as well as Atlético Zacatepec will move from Coruco Díaz de Morelos (one of the best stages of the Ascent) to give life to the Atlético Morelia club, a team that will use the Morelos stadium that the Monarcas Morelia club left a few weeks ago to go to Mazatlán.

Expansion League (Photo: Steve Allen)

Thus, the 17 clubs that will make up the Liga de Expansión MX They are:

Alebrijes de Oaxaca, Atlante, Cancún FC, Celaya FC, Cimarrones de Sonora, Club Atlético Morelia, Correcaminos de la UAT, Dorados de Sinaloa, Mineros de Zacatecas, TM Fútbol, ​​Club Universidad de Guadalajara, Venados FC, Tapatío and Pumas Tabasco. It is worth mentioning that there are three more places, which await certification.

" Liga MX expects the consolidation of institutions and development of professionals in all areas. We want the Expansion League to provide an opportunity for talent growth and development Bonilla said.

Contracts in pesos and players will pay taxes

Enrique Bonilla, executive president of Liga MX, (Photo: Reuters)

As a new provision, from now on, all employment or professional service contracts between affiliates to the Mexican Football Federation (Femexfut), must be done in Mexican pesos and not in dollars; In addition, all must have a clause specifying the tax obligations that correspond to each party.

With this, no team will have to meet the tax obligations of players or coaching staff.

