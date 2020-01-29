Athletic survives Tenerife and will be in the quarterfinals after going through penalties

The Athletic Club will play the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey after defeating the Tenerife on penalties after a crazy game that ended 2-2 in the regular time and that Yuri Berchiche He sent sudden death with 3-3 in the 118th minute when the Bilbao people were close to elimination.

The meeting was a real madness. Joselu Moreno put the 1-0 in the 8th minute of penalty, in the 17th Iñaki Williams He scored 1-1 and just four minutes later, Joselu was 2-1. Williams himself matched the score again (2-2) and the match thus reached the end of the regulation time.

In the extension, another penalty, which transformed Daniel Gómez Alcón in the discount of the first part of the extension, he gave the advantage to Tenerife. When Athletic looked eliminated, Yuri Berchiche He scored a saving goal in the 118th minute, sending the match to penalties.

In the maximum penalty lottery, Tenerife was more erratic, and the failures of Joselu -bigoleador- and Moore were a slab too big for an Athletic that only missed a penalty, that of Íñigo Martínez. A goal of Villalibre gave the pass to the quarterfinals to Garitano, who get well in the round of the eight best.