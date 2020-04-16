Athletic players voluntarily lower their salaries

Athletic Club announced last Wednesday the "commitment" of its first template to lower the salary voluntarily, to help the club's economy and avoid measures on other workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

"The players of the first male team of Athletic Club, led by their captains, in a gesture of responsibility and great commitment, have agreed voluntarily and significantly lower their remuneration depending on the circumstances that may affect the closure of the current sports season 2019-20 ", announces the statement by the Basque team.

"The circumstances contemplated and the amounts in each case would be as follows: Suspension of the competition, 17% and resumption of closed-door competition, 6% ", he adds, leaving the percentages in which the Athletic players will lower their salaries, in case the competition does not return or if they do so behind closed doors once the COVID-19 crisis is overcome.

Athletic celebrates the commitment of its players and coaching staff "to which are added the club's general and sports management", which "avoids measures that would affect the rest of the entity's workers and collaborates directly in solving the processes to be established around membership fees. "

The Bilbao team's statement began by remembering the context in which it surrounds not only football but the whole of society, so it sent "a new institutional message of encouragement and support to the families of the members, partners and other components of the rojiblanco universe who died during the pandemic. "

In addition, Athletic sends its thanks to all those who "fight on the front line against the disease." Despite the salary reduction, the Basque team assures that "it is in a position to face all its financial commitments with its contracted workers and services, maintain its plans for improvements in Lezama or in the stands of San Mamés despite the serious and unexpected situation "