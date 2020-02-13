Athletic gives the first blow in La Catedral against Granada

The first chapter of one of the four magical stories of this Copa del Rey was located in the Cathedral of football. Duel between the north and the south, battle that was being fought
after a reception at the height of the great occasions, of those nights that are remembered in Bilbao and that only they evoke that last barge of the year 83.
Intensity, rhythm and an initial scare for the Nasrids tried to pour water to the boiling pot that was San Mamés, but if with a corner people could not stand in their
seats, the Nasrid fortitude did not seem to be a threat. Unai Simon at eleven and Duarte by Vallejo they were the main novelties in the onces. Basque nervousness against Granada's bravery that became calm before half an hour of the game.
Both teams were approaching the rival area with great danger in the initial minutes but it would not be until 40 when Muniain would push a ball into the net with pleasure thanks to spectacular assistance from Iñaki Williams to get ahead in the tie 1-0. Result with which he went to rest.
The second half was much more of the same, with a spectacular setting in the stadium as it was in the first forty-five minutes, yes, now with a goal in his favor and with more game control.
Nonetheless, the Andalusians resisted back through Rui Silva until Ander dressed the 'Cloak' but for a minute since the referee would cancel the second goal of the encounter by the position of Williams that intercepted the field of vision of Silva, for impotence of the Athletic fans.
The return will be played in the Los Cármenes Stadium on March 5 and Granada will try to turn it over and prevent the Basques from reaching a new final of one of their favorite competitions.
This is how we told you
-
End of the match, Athletic Club 1, Granada CF 0.
- 95 '
Second Half Final, Athletic Club 1, Granada CF 0.
- 92 '
Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Carlos Neva.
- 92 '
Attempt blocked. Ander Capa (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Yuri assistance with a center to the area.
- 91 '
Lack of Ander Capa (Athletic Club).
- 91 '
Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86 '
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
- 86 '
Gil Dias (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 85 '
Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a cross.
- 85 '
Attempt blocked. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
- 84 '
Substitution, Granada CF. Yan Eteki replaces Domingos Duarte.
- 83 '
Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel San José replaces Dani García.
- 83 '
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83 '
Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
- 82 '
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Diaz with a center to the area.
- 81 '
Corner, Granada CF. Corner committed by Unai Simón.
- 81 '
Attempt saved. Carlos Neva (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 76 '
Unai Simón (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76 '
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
- 76 '
Corner, Granada CF. Corner committed by Yeray Álvarez.
- 73 '
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73 '
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
- 71 '
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71 '
Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF).
- 70 '
Substitution, Granada CF. Gil Dias replaces Darwin Machís.
- 70 '
Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
- 70 '
Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 69 '
Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Rui Silva.
- 69 '
Shot on the right side of the goal. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iker Muniain.
- 68 '
Hand of Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
- 66 '
Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 66 '
Foul by Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club).
- 66 '
Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66 '
Substitution, Athletic Club. Aritz Aduriz replaces Raúl García.
- 64 '
Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64 '
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64 '
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
- 63 '
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Yuri's assistance.
- 60 '
VAR Decision: It wasn't Gol Athletic Club 1-0 Granada CF.
- 59 '
Offside, Athletic Club. Ander Capa tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
- 59 '
GOAL CANCELED BY THE VAR: Ander Capa (Athletic Club) has scored but after the VAR review the goal does not go up to the scoreboard.
- 58 '
Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Ander Capa (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 58 '
Attempt blocked. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Vesga.
- 53 '
Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iker Muniain after a counterattack.
- 52 '
Attempt blocked. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 52 '
Corner, Granada CF. Corner committed by Íñigo Martínez.
- 47 '
Offside, Athletic Club. Mikel Vesga tries a through ball, but Yeray Álvarez is caught offside.
- 46 '
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46 '
Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF).
- 46 '
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46 '
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
- Four. Five'
Second Half begins Athletic Club 1, Granada CF 0.
- Four. Five'
Substitution, Granada CF. Jesús Vallejo replaces Antonio Puertas.
- 46 '
First Half Final, Athletic Club 1, Granada CF 0.
- 46 '
Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46 '
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
- 44 '
Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44 '
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
- 43 '
Foul by Yuri (Athletic Club).
- 43 '
Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41 '
Gooooool! Athletic Club 1, Granada CF 0. Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) left footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
- 41 '
Offside, Granada CF. Darwin Machís tries a through ball, but Roberto Soldado is caught offside.
- 40 '
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 40 '
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
- 37 '
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
- 37 '
Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35 '
Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
- 35 '
Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3. 4'
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right wing. Assisted by Iker Muniain.
- 33 '
Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 31 '
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31 '
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
- 30 '
Hand of Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
- 29 '
Lack of Ander Capa (Athletic Club).
- 29 '
Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29 '
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez.
- 28 '
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
- 28 '
Víctor Díaz (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
- 27 '
Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Víctor Díaz.
- 27 '
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 26 '
Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Yuri assistance with a center to the area.
- 26 '
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Yuri's assistance.
- 24 '
Attempt blocked. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 22 '
Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box is just a bit too high. Ander Capa assistance with a center to the area.
- twenty'
Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
- 19 '
Attempt missed. Dani García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Íñigo Martínez after a corner kick.
- 19 '
Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Rui Silva.
- 19 '
Attempt saved. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez.
- 16 '
Ander Capa (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16 '
Foul by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).
- fifteen'
Dani García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- fifteen'
Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
- fifteen'
Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14 '
Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raul Garcia.
- eleven'
Attempt saved. Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxime Gonalons with a head pass.
- 10 '
Corner, Granada CF. Corner committed by Ander Capa.
- 9 '
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) header from the center of the box is too high after a foul is missed.
- 8 '
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 8 '
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
- 8 '
Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Maxime Gonalons.
- 6 '
Offside, Granada CF. Víctor Díaz tries a through ball, but Roberto Soldado is caught offside.
- 4'
Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Diaz with a center to the area.
- 3'
Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Martínez tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
- two'
Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- two'
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
- one'
Attempt blocked. Dani García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
First part begins.
-
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
Add Comment