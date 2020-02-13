Athletic gives the first blow in La Catedral against Granada

The first chapter of one of the four magical stories of this Copa del Rey was located in the Cathedral of football. Duel between the north and the south, battle that was being fought

after a reception at the height of the great occasions, of those nights that are remembered in Bilbao and that only they evoke that last barge of the year 83.

Intensity, rhythm and an initial scare for the Nasrids tried to pour water to the boiling pot that was San Mamés, but if with a corner people could not stand in their

seats, the Nasrid fortitude did not seem to be a threat. Unai Simon at eleven and Duarte by Vallejo they were the main novelties in the onces. Basque nervousness against Granada's bravery that became calm before half an hour of the game.

Both teams were approaching the rival area with great danger in the initial minutes but it would not be until 40 when Muniain would push a ball into the net with pleasure thanks to spectacular assistance from Iñaki Williams to get ahead in the tie 1-0. Result with which he went to rest.

The second half was much more of the same, with a spectacular setting in the stadium as it was in the first forty-five minutes, yes, now with a goal in his favor and with more game control.

Nonetheless, the Andalusians resisted back through Rui Silva until Ander dressed the 'Cloak' but for a minute since the referee would cancel the second goal of the encounter by the position of Williams that intercepted the field of vision of Silva, for impotence of the Athletic fans.

The return will be played in the Los Cármenes Stadium on March 5 and Granada will try to turn it over and prevent the Basques from reaching a new final of one of their favorite competitions.

