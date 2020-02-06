Athletic Club – FC Barcelona, ​​live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Athletic Club: Unai Simon; Capa, Yeray, Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri; Unai López, Dani García, Raúl García; Williams and Muniain.

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, De Jong; Messi, Griezmann and Ansu Fati.

Referee: Martínez Munuera (C. Valenciano).

Stadium: San Mamés

Where to watch the Cup match

The match between the Athletic and the Barcelona corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey they offer it live, from 9:00 p.m., Four and DAZN. In the SER you can enjoy Sports Carousel live with Dani Garrido and his entire team. Listen to us on your SER station, in chainser.com, in our applications or follow the live video of the official Carrusel accounts on Youtube, Facebook and Twitter.

Athletic – FC Barcelona: match statistics in real time

Crisis in Barcelona?

The Athletic Club coach, Gariz Gaizka, denied Wednesday that Barça is in crisis and, in any case, said that the possible friction that may exist between players and the Board of Directors will not affect the match of the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey this Thursday, in which he believes that Blaugranas are still favorites.

"I don't know what crisis you have when you play with Messi, Griezmann, Rakitic, Busquets … What crisis? It's a great team of great players and I don't think that affects them at all. They are favorites in all places, it always is in every game, "he told a press conference.

In this way he downplayed that possible crisis in the Blaugrana locker room, after the crossing of statements between Captain Leo Messi and his former partner and now the club's technical secretary, Éric Abidal. "On the contrary we always hope for the best, give your best version, "he predicted.

Praise from Setién for Athletic

The coach of Barcelona, Quique SetiénHe admitted that, although Athletic Club's style is antagonistic to those who like to show their teams, "what he does, he does very well" and that "it will not be easy" to win this Thursday in San Mamés to advance until the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

"We will have to be very fine, very attentive and try to make our arguments work, "said Setién, who stressed that Bilbao" is a solid team that makes the goals very profitable "and that it is even harder to beat when playing in San Mamés.

"In his house he will squeeze us a lot and we will have to be at a very high level to overcome them. It will not be easy, but of course we go with all the enthusiasm and very focused on doing things right, "he said.

For the Santander coach, his club faces a "very important" week, having to measure at home at Athletic in Copa y al Betis in the League, where he can not fail if he wants to keep his fight for the lead with Real Madrid. "In addition, we have both parties away from home, and away from home we are not getting the consistency we should have," he added.