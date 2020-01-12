Athletic clearly imposes itself at the Sestao party

Share it:

Two doublets of Asier Villalibre, in his scorer premiere as 'lion', and Yuri Berchiche, the best player of the game, captured this Saturday the clear superiority of Athletic over the Sestao River in Las Llanas to give Gaizka Garitano the pass to the third round of the Copa del Rey.

The final 0-4 was nothing more than a consequence of the seriousness with which the Athletic coach took the game, which he left with a practically starting eleven, although with the young Villalibre pointed, and that sentenced already in the first half. They were also news in the rojiblancas Beñat and Ibai, both among Garitano's trusted players, and Iago Herrerín, holder in the Cup and this Saturday fixed before the febrile process through which it passes Unai Simon, That could not be summoned.

data sheet: 0 – Sestao River: Ibon Barandiaran; Gago, Huete, Zumalakarregi, Iván Alonso; Aitor Villar (Vieites, m.62), Huidobro, De Eguino (Coscolín, m.65), Jonma; Leandro and Oskar Martín (Ximon, m.76). 4 – Athletic: Iago Herrerín; Capa, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri; Dani García, Beñat (Unai López, m.79); Williams (Lekue, m.72), Raúl García (Muniain, m.65), Ibai; and Villalibre. Goals: 0-1, m.27: Villalibre. 0-2, m.34: Yuri. 0-3, m.70: Villaibre. 0-4, m.91: Yuri. Referee: Adrián Cordero Vega (Cantabrian Committee). He showed a yellow card to the locals Gago (m.5) and Aitor Villar (m.17). Incidents: Thirty-second match of the Copa del Rey final played in a Las Llanas field crowded with more than 4,500 spectators and with all locations sold for sale. A tribute to the sea rowing world champion, Adrian Miramón, rowing rower of the Kaiku, from Sestao, was paid in the prolegomena of the party.

His team responded to the demands of Garitano because already for the minute and a half Villalibre had the first great occasion. A header with a header that Ibon cleared as he could in the first incorporation by his band Yuri, the key player of the clash. He still had two more opportunities for Athletic, both of Williams, at the kick of a foul and in a center of Villalibre on Ibai that ended up reaching him, in which he lacked some 'fang' to the fast red-and-white forward.

They tried to answer those of Ibon Etxebarrieta with a few minutes in Bilbao, where they tried a couple of distant shots in a row Villar and Huidobro, and then forced a corner. But Athletic was taking the game with seriousness and intensity even superior to those of the River, as demonstrated in the play of the first goal. Ibai is smarter than those of his team at the beginning of his career, opens on Yuri and Zarautz's side center for Villalibre to shoot Ibon volley.

The Sestao and Las Llanas had not recovered from that first goal and the second came in a big local defensive error. Because Iñigo Martínez generated the occasion in a combination between plants. The international center saw the gap in the local defense and the unchecking of Yuri to leave only the side, which exceeded the goal sestaoarra stinging the ball over. A couple of Yuri's moves, completed by Williams and Villalibre, They gave way to rest with the feeling that the tie was sentenced.

And the start of the second half The idea didn't change since just starting a shot of Beñat opened a battery of visitor arrivals that threatened 0-3. That third goal didn't come and Sestao was excited to get into the game in an action in the visiting area finished with a shy half-round shot of Leandro at the hands of Herrerín.

The meeting resumed its dynamic new rojiblancas arrivals to the Ibon area and a great occasion of Beñat, that was met with another good intervention of the greenish goal. Still did another great Ibon stop, Capa's shot, before Athletic sentenced even more a clash already clearly decanted, but still at the expense of a play could change its course.

Ibai found a deep uncheck of Williams, which found Villalibre again so that Gernika's 'Buffalo' remembers with a double his first scoring afternoon as a 'lion'.

Capa and Muniain forgave the 0-4, a marker that closed Yuri in the discount to celebrate his great meeting and already with the fans of Las Llanas celebrating in his stands, despite the defeat, the party of the visit of Athletic. Team of which most of them are also followers and which they will surely cheer for in the next round.