Atento River: Liga de Quito confirmed 8 cases of coronavirus within its campus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Liga de Quito is one of River's rivals in the Copa Libertadores (REUTERS / Daniel Tapia)

After Conmebol confirmed the dates for the return of the activity in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, most of the different leagues in South America began to move to restart their tournaments.

University League of Quito, in accordance with the relevant protocols, last Tuesday, July 28 performed control PCR tests to all its professional staff, the technical staff and employees of the club that provide support to soccer players.

"A total of 54 tests were performed, of which eight tests were positive; including two players, two members of the medical staff, one member of the technical staff and three members of the support staff., who have already been isolated in accordance with the health protocol, ”the entity in the Ecuadorian capital reported in a statement released in its account Twitter

The official statement of Liga de Quito

In this way, Liga de Quito warned that "in order to safeguard the safety of all members of our campus, the friendly match scheduled for today against Sociedad Deportiva Aucas has been suspended."

In Ecuador, soccer stopped in mid-March following the coronavirus pandemic. The return of the tournament was scheduled for the end of July, but due to the increase in cases, it was decided to postpone the date until mid-August. According to the latest report presented by the Ecuadorian government, so far there have been more than 85 thousand cases and a total of 5702 deaths.

If Conmebol does not have changes, Liga de Quito must visit Deportivo Binacional on September 15. Then, he will receive San Pablo on the 22nd and Deportivo Binacional on the 29th. His activity within Group D will end on October 20 at the Monumental, with a visit to River.

After only two dates played, the four teams that make up this area have 3 units, the product of a victory and a defeat.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Cross the border on foot and more than 18 hours of land travel: Robert Rojas' endless journey to return to Argentina

River advances with the renovations: signed one of Gallardo's orders

Flamengo hired a disciple of Guardiola as coach