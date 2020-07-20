Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy announced for PS4, Switch and PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the Nintendo Direct Mini aired this afternoon, Koei Tecmo Europe and developer GUST Studios have announced Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, new chapter of the Atelier JRPG franchise set to arrive in winter on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is configured as the direct sequel by Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, a successful game that has managed to sell 420,000 copies worldwide. In the new chapter of the Atelier series, Ryza will make his triumphant return as the main character, entering the history of the franchise as the first heroine protagonist of two titles in the series published in succession.

During the Nintendo Direct Mini in July, a first video gameplay with Ryza's initial missions was shown. During the presentation Koei Tecmo and Gust also sent the Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy teaser website online. More details about the game will be provided on July 29th at 17:00, when a broadcast dedicated to the game will be broadcast and the official website will be enriched.