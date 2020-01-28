Atari launches to the construction of hotels

Share it:

On his return to the covers Atari, reputed manufacturer and developer in the video game industry, is doing a bit of everything. Their last move has been to announce that they are working on the construction of their own themed hotels. The first of them will begin to be built this year.

The company has joined forces with the agency GSD Group and Phoenix, a real estate entity located in Arizona, as well as with True North Studio, to begin developing the planned hotels.

The idea is to combine a hotel experience with different entertainment linked to the world of videogames. The current promise is from "a unique experience combining the iconic brand with unrepeatable themed destinations based on video games".

These buildings will include "the latest virtual reality and augmented reality games"along with all kinds of locations to enjoy eSport tournament broadcasts and also holding events within the building itself. The first hotel will open in Phoenix, Arizona and there are already plans to open others in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.

Atari has been trying to gain relevance again since 2017 and since then they have made some peculiar movements such as the announcement of the Atari VCS, a new console capable of playing games in 4K resolution, compatible with HDR and refresh rates of 60 frames per second . They defined it in their day as a "Steam Machine with less ambition".

The development of this console has already encountered some problems, including the delay in the launch date and the abandonment of the chief engineer of the console.

We will follow very closely all the surprises that Atari may have in the bedroom, because it is not in vain one of the most important brands in the history of this medium.