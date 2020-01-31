Atari enters the hotel sector with the opening of eight video game themed hotels

Share it:

With a surprise announcement, Atari confirmed the intention to enter the hotel business, with the aim of creating a series of videogame themed hotels.

Thanks to an agreement signed with True North Studio and the GGSD group, the company aims in particular to achieve eight structures, all located in the United States of America. Construction work will begin around the middle of this year at an identified site in the city of Phoenix. Subsequently, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle will also be involved in the Atari project.

The structures will offer several features, including the presence of areas suitable for hosting e-sport events and competitions. Inside the hotels, guests can also engage in various activities, including the test of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality games. With the aim of being multifunctional and attracting different types of customers, the Atari hotels will also offer meeting rooms, bars, restaurants and even a cinema and gym to the public.

What do you think: would you consider staying in one of the eight hotels currently at the center of the project? Waiting to learn more, we report that at the end of 2019 updates on the development of Atari VCS have arrived.