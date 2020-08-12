Atalanta and PSG will seek to make history and reach the semifinals of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Paris Saint Germain, who has not reached the semifinals since 1995, and the Atalanta, an absolute revelation in their first participation, will be measured this Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, in a match that represents a dream opportunity for both clubs.

The La Luz stadium in Lisbon will host a clash of styles, between the tremendous economic muscle of PSG, big in France and still looking to be crowned in Europe, and an Atalanta that, based on organization and recruitment of talent, has made a place among the largest on the continent.

Two teams with completely opposite philosophies meet in Lisbon, with a PSG in which the Brazilian Neymar, with his record of more than 30 million euros net per season, wins like all Atalanta, in which the highest paid players are the Colombians Luis Muriel and Duván Zapata and the Argentine Alejandro Gómez, with 1.8 million per year.

The Parisian team comes to this duel with the best defense of the tournament (only 4 goals conceded) and after coming back in the round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund, winning 2-0 in a Parc des Princes behind closed doors after the German team won the first leg 2-1, behind open doors, at the Signal Iduna Park.

At Atalanta, coach Gianpiero Gasperini he lost his starting goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini through injury and will not be able to count on the Slovenian Josip Ilicic, middle point that overwhelmed Valencia in the round of 16 with five goals in two games. The player suffers from private personal problems and is not ready to compete.

But the strength of Atalanta is the team and the organization. Gasperini put together a squad that practices total football, in which all his players attack and defend and in which Duván, author of 18 goals in Serie A, is the offensive terminal.

The main source of play is the Papuan Gomez, who gave 16 assists in the recently completed Serie A and who plays, like the rest of his teammates, the most important game of his career.

Atalanta have only met twice with a French team. It was Lyon a double confrontation in the group stage of the Europa League 2017-2018, ending with an Italian victory at home and a draw in France. For its part, PSG has played twenty times against Italian teams, adding two wins, nine draws and nine losses.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Atalanta: Sportiello; Djimsiti, Toloi, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic, Gómez and Duván.

PSG: Keylor; Kehrer, T. Silva, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera; Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar.

TIME: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI / 14:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: Fox Sports

STADIUM: Da Luz Stadium