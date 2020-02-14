Atala Sarmiento sends María Félix style message to his haters

Share it:

The journalist Atala Sarmiento, who has been living in Spain since September 2019, next to her husband, businessman David Rodenas, sends a strong message to her haters in the María Félix style.

Atala Sarmiento left Mexico with everything and her professional projects to go to Europe and be with her husband, and through Instagram she shares images in which she shows how happy she is going by him.

Result of our hike today: this photo. With sun, with clouds, with wind or with rain, but always with you, ”he writes in one of his publications.

But it is in another of his publications that he draws attention for what he writes in it, and it seems that he dedicates it to his haters, and perhaps especially Pati Chapoy, his exjefa, some users comment.

If the one that criticizes you is ugly, it doesn't count, ”writes Atala, and several of his followers say that this phrase is addressed to Pati Chapoy, head of the Ventaneando program.

Atala Sarmiento worked for little more than 22 years in Televisión Azteca, and almost 15 in the Ventaneando program, in which he stopped appearing in early 2018.

The exit of Atala de Ventaneando, and Televisión Azteca, was very controversial. Many things were said about it at the time, among them, that his contract expired and for a new one he asked for more money and other things that he did not want to fulfill.









Chapoy made public that Sarmiento left Ventanea without saying goodbye and never talked to her and her classmates about whether she had a problem in which they could help her.







