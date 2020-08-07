at what point is the petition for renewal?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the news of the cancellation of Sabrina's Terrifying Adventures, fans launched a desperate petition to save the Netflix series. The question we ask ourselves now is: will the collected signatures be enough?

The petition launched on Change.org portal has almost reached the roof it had set itself at the time of launch: 200,000 total signatures and, as we write, there are no a few hundred signatures to achieve the goal, which could happen in the next few minutes.

"The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina is an extremely popular show on the Netflix streaming service and on July 8, 2020 it was announced that the show will end after the fourth season. We launched this petition for request renewal after unjust cancellation as the show is extremely popular with fans and we hope that this petition can bring it back to the screen ", this is the description that can be read at the bottom of the petition.

It is still early to hope for concrete renewal, even if it would not be the first time that a popular vote would bring a TV series back to the set: the case of Sense8 remains striking, canceled after 2 seasons and, following Netflix's investment, returned for a 151-minute closing special directed by Lana Wackowski, director of the Matrix franchise. Will Sabrina face the same fate?

The alternative could be a passage of the Netflix Original series to the competitor HBO Max, being Sabrina a historically targeted character Warner Bros., but this is only a remote hypothesis, since the transfer of rights has not yet been discussed.