"At this level you can't do that": Valencia fans take it with Diakhaby

The Valencia Club de Fútbol came to the rest of their match against Atalanta losing 1-2 with the Italian set, which left the tie in a 2-6 overall favorable to the Gasperini team.

The ché team conceded the two goals from the penalty spot after each maximum penalty committed by Mouctar Diakhaby. The French central was not lucky and knocked down Ilicic almost as soon as he started and then raised his hand when he shouldn't and forced another penalty against his team.

In 'Carousel Deportivo' everyone agreed that the two actions of the Frenchman were far from the level required by the game. "At this level you cannot do that," Iturralde González said, while Javier Subirats called paths "unforgivable" in a game of vital importance for Valencia.

After the break, Albert Celades replaced Diakhaby despite being the only center that was healthy for this game. In social networks they charged hard against the player after the two penalties.

With gifts of such caliber it is impossible to compete. #Valencia – Alvaro Benito Villar (@AlvaroBenitoV) March 10, 2020

It's over. Shame on Diakhaby's game. And I'm biting my tongue. – Jorge (@jorgeruve) March 10, 2020

Diakhaby should not play with this shirt again, it is not the first, nor the second, nor the third, nor the fourth … a few are already there. A PROFESSIONAL defender cannot make so many children's mistakes that cost points, rankings and money to his club. – 🦇 Flying Mouse 3.0 🦇 (@RatoliVCF) March 10, 2020