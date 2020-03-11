Sports

"At this level you can't do that": Valencia fans take it with Diakhaby

March 10, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The Valencia Club de Fútbol came to the rest of their match against Atalanta losing 1-2 with the Italian set, which left the tie in a 2-6 overall favorable to the Gasperini team.

The ché team conceded the two goals from the penalty spot after each maximum penalty committed by Mouctar Diakhaby. The French central was not lucky and knocked down Ilicic almost as soon as he started and then raised his hand when he shouldn't and forced another penalty against his team.

In 'Carousel Deportivo' everyone agreed that the two actions of the Frenchman were far from the level required by the game. "At this level you cannot do that," Iturralde González said, while Javier Subirats called paths "unforgivable" in a game of vital importance for Valencia.

After the break, Albert Celades replaced Diakhaby despite being the only center that was healthy for this game. In social networks they charged hard against the player after the two penalties.

