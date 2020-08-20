“At the moment it seems that I will continue”: “Checo” Pérez optimistic about his future at Racing Point

Share it:

So far, Sergio Pérez has been calm, as he pointed out that the team has contacted him to tell him that, for the moment, "everything will remain the same"

(Photo: Twitter / SChecoPerez)

The case of Sergio Pérez with Racing Point continues to shed information on the possible departure of the Mexican from the team. A few months ago, there were those who claimed that "Checo" had the hours counted in the "pink mercedes" team. At the moment, all are rumors and speculation.

Various media indicated that the man from Guadalajara would be replaced by Sebastian Vettel, a German driver who could sign with the future Aston Martin for next season. However, last July, the British team came out to testify about the permanence of Pérez.

"Sergio has been faithful to us, he has been with us for a long time," said Otmar Szafnauer, Racing Point director for the Race Fans portal. In the same way, the manager highlighted the work of the Mexican and recognized his commitment to obtain the best results in the maximum circuit.

Against this background, it has emerged in the international press that the sponsors of "Checo" would be negotiating with Racing Point a greater investment to stop the possible arrival of Vettel. On the other hand, there are those who assure that the arrival of the German is imminent, so the team would have to do without the services of a pilot, either Sergio Pérez or Lance Stroll.

So far, Sergio Pérez has been calm, as he pointed out that the team has contacted him to tell him that, for the moment, "everything will remain the same." It should be noted that the Mexican pilot has been coming out of social isolation because he tested positive for COVID-19.

While "Checo" was in quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19, German Nico Hulkenberg took his place at the wheel

(Photo: Racing Point F1 Team)

“I am not going to let go! I hope so. At the moment it seems that I will continue with the team. We'll see what happens, "said the Mexican in an interview with the journalist Rachel Brookes for Sky Sports F1.

Regarding the permanence of Lance Stroll, son of owner Lawrence Stroll, “Checo” Pérez has also declared and, recently, raised the alarm with his position on the matter. “I think the decision is obvious if someone should go. I am a father, I would not take my son out, but there is not much I can say, "said the Mexican for the television channel Movistar + F1.

At first, Stroll said "confident" about his permanence in the team, but on August 12, he commented that if his father were to remove him for the next season, "he would not hold a grudge against him."

“There is a working relationship and there is a father-son relationship. If he takes me out, there would be no rancor. It's business, that's the way it is sometimes. I would accept it without complaining, I would turn the page and live to fight another day ”, declared the Canadian pilot for the‘ Crash ’portal.

In the 2020 season, Racing Point's best result was at the Barcelona Grand Prix, when they took 4th and 5th place.

Photography: Infobae Archive

Stroll, who topped Perez in the drivers table for his absence in two races, was candid and said that his entire life has been criticized for allegedly benefiting from his father's money.

In the end, if Sergio “Checo” Pérez stays and Vettel joins the team, the duo they would create would be one of the most competitive and powerful on the top circuit. In the 2020 season, Racing Point's best result was at the Barcelona Grand Prix, when they took 4th and 5th place.

