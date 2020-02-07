At the Japanese Snow Festival there are ice sculptures from Pokémon and My Hero Academia

Share it:

Held these days, the Japanese Snow Festival is a very popular event that hosts many visitors who come to look at the beautiful sculptures made with ice. Among these were statues dedicated to Pokémon it's at My Hero Academia.

In the photos that we show you, taken by Japanese fans who shared them on their social profiles, and that you find at the bottom of the news we can see sculptures of Vulpix of Aloha, recognizable by the tuft on the head (and it also makes sense, given that it is an ice-type Pokémon in the Aloha region) but also by the mighty hero n1 of My Hero Academia, or All Might in a plastic pose accompanied by the young protagonist of the manga of Kohei Horikoshi, Izuku Midoriya. What do you think of these sculptures? And which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments.

We recently saw, in the new Pokémon series, the arrival of a spiteful Gengar faced by Koharu, the daughter of Professor Sakuragi and childhood friend of Go, the new protagonist who supports Ash in the search and capture of new creatures. Also, in the next few episodes, we will witness a sensational confrontation between two super Pokémon world champions. On the My Hero Academia front, however, a controversy has arisen over the name of Doctor Ujiko these days, which has even caused a ban in China for the Horikoshi manga.