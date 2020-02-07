Entertainment

At the Japanese Snow Festival there are ice sculptures from Pokémon and My Hero Academia

February 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Held these days, the Japanese Snow Festival is a very popular event that hosts many visitors who come to look at the beautiful sculptures made with ice. Among these were statues dedicated to Pokémon it's at My Hero Academia.

In the photos that we show you, taken by Japanese fans who shared them on their social profiles, and that you find at the bottom of the news we can see sculptures of Vulpix of Aloha, recognizable by the tuft on the head (and it also makes sense, given that it is an ice-type Pokémon in the Aloha region) but also by the mighty hero n1 of My Hero Academia, or All Might in a plastic pose accompanied by the young protagonist of the manga of Kohei Horikoshi, Izuku Midoriya. What do you think of these sculptures? And which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments.

READ:  Square Enix already develops only possible games in the cloud

We recently saw, in the new Pokémon series, the arrival of a spiteful Gengar faced by Koharu, the daughter of Professor Sakuragi and childhood friend of Go, the new protagonist who supports Ash in the search and capture of new creatures. Also, in the next few episodes, we will witness a sensational confrontation between two super Pokémon world champions. On the My Hero Academia front, however, a controversy has arisen over the name of Doctor Ujiko these days, which has even caused a ban in China for the Horikoshi manga.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.