"At the dance with some girls": Nahitan Nandez was listened to by his girlfriend on social networks

Nahitan Nandez and his girlfriend Sarah García (Instagram)

Nahitan Nandez and his girlfriend Sarah García, with whom he has two children, they are going through a moment of impasse in the relationship. The woman herself made it known in her social network accounts Twitter and Instagram. "At the dance with some girls," he wrote after not tolerating an alleged lie Uruguayan footballer.

The place BallVip released the captures of the four publications of Sarah García, who has her account of Twitter protected (@ SaruuGarcía). “My boyfriend made me a video call that he was going to bed to sleep and within half an hour I was at the dance with some girls. So vo flash (sic) ”, was the beginning of a waterfall of tweets.

(Credit: BolaVip)

“And me at home giving Tian the tit and making Matilda noodles. A good for whenooooo? ”, continued the Uruguayan influencer, businesswoman and actress. And I add: “The excuse: I didn't tell you because I knew you were going to be mad. Hahaha oh how smart ”. In closing, Sarah Garcia seemed to end the relationship. “Sometimes we don't know how much to value and we want more and more. What a shame Mabel I got here ", Hill.

(Credit: BolaVip)

This would not be the first time that the former Boca midfielder, who plays for the Cagliari in Italy, lies to his girlfriend. She herself exposed it on social networks. "1 is forgiven, 2 also, 3 is left there with anger but you have to be adults we have a family. 4 I no longer bank you, 5 I dislike you, 6 you tired me, 7 you lost me ”, lashed out in another tweet.

At the time of the publications, Sarah García was in Sardinia (Italy), while Nahitan Nandez had traveled to Milan to play the last Serie A meeting with Cagliari. The season ended with a 3-0 defeat against Rossonero.

But the escrache did not end there for Sarah García, who pointed to him again, this time on his Instagram account with an enigmatic message, using a phrase from a song by Callejeros. "Can my hell be so much more faithful than your heaven?", He wrote next to a photo of him in the pool and eating fruits. In the same publication it was answered: "Yes".

Finally, she shared an image from the site “Positive culture”, in which there was also a phrase that marks the moment the model is going through: “Draw strength from where there is no place to continue and prosper”.

