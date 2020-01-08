At the 2020 Golden Globes Michelle Williams gives girl power lessons with her speech between elections and female choices

Share it:

These Golden Globe 2020 will be remembered for the meeting Brad Pitt / Jennifer Aniston, the irreverence of Ricky Gervais, the undershirt of Jason Momoa and Michelle Williams with his speech power themed thank you card. The 39-year-old actress was awarded the prize for best actress for the mini television series Fosse / Verdon and as he had already done at the Emmys, he used the moment of thanksgiving to launch an appeal. If on that occasion it had been a denunciation speech for equal pay, this time Michelle Williams at the Golden Globe 2020 reminded us how important i woman rights and our responsibility in knowing how to choose, not only in private life but also in times of elections. To applaud the speech of the actress, not just the bff Busy Philipps who was moved, but also the current Michelle Williams boyfriend Thomas Kailas well as father of his future baby. Michelle is already the mother of a little girl, Matilda, 15 years old, who had unfortunately passed away with her ex partner Heath Ledger. But let's find out what he said in this touching and profound speech.

Michelle Williams and the Golden Globe 2020 speech on abortion, rights and the importance of voting

In Thanksgiving speech by Michelle Williams for the Golden Globe won for his part in the miniseries Fosse / Verdon, the actress said on really important issues such as women's rights, the importance of choosing about certain events in life and also in political elections.

“Thanks a lot first of all to my Fosse / Verdon family and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. I am grateful for the recognition I had thanks to the choices I made, but I am also grateful for having lived in a time in our society where there is the possibility of choosing, because as women and as girls things can happen to our body that are not always our choice. "

As women and girls things can happen to our body which are not always our choice

This reference to the possibility of choosing whether to have an abortion or not has touched my friend Busy Phillips, who was moved. She aborted herself at the age of 15. Michelle then continued:

“I did my best to live my life, which is not just a series of events that happen to me, if I look back I can see the sign of my calligraphy everywhere, messy and scribbled, and at other times careful and precise. But all written in my own hand. I would not have been able to do this without the awareness of the right to choose when to have my children and with whom. "These words are followed by the actress' appeal to all women to vote wisely for the next election.

Women aged 18 to 118, when it's time to vote, please do it in your best interest

“So, women aged 18 to 118, when it's time to vote, please do it in your personal interest. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks a lot like them, but don't forget that we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make the world look more like us. "

A world with a more feminine touch is what we hope too, and for this reason we could only bring back the powerful Michelle Williams' speech at the Golden Globe 2020.

