At last! They reveal reason for rivalry between Belinda and Daniela Luján

It was the year 2002 and those of us at that time were children, we tuned the Channel of the Stars every day to see Belinda in ‘Accomplices to the Rescue’.

‘Complicit in the Rescue’ was a novel produced by Rosy Ocampo for Televisa Niños. It was about two twins that were separated at birth.

The protagonists of the soap opera were Laura Flores and Francisco Gattorno, as well as Belinda who gave life to Mariana and Silvana (and was replaced by Daniela Luján), as well as Fabián Chávez (Joaquín).

The soap opera caused great controversy after Belinda's departure from the project, and now, thanks to a "I open a thread on Twitter" is that we know what happened between Belinda and Daniela Luján.

I OPEN THREAD OF "RIVALITY" WHICH HAD BETWEEN BELINDA AND DANIELA LUJÁN FOR COMPLAINTS TO THE RESCUE, AND WHY BELINDA ABANDONED THE MOST SUCCESSFUL CHILDREN'S TELENOVELA BUT ALSO THE MOST POLITICAL TELEVISA CHILDREN: pic.twitter.com/0O83CPqYvN – Rolando Tristeza (@RoyRollitos) January 4, 2020

What happened?

According to Twitter user @RoyRollitos, after the overwhelming success of Daniela Luján on the soap opera ‘In Daniela's Diary’, the actress proposed to Rosy Ocampo to make a twin story; as "The prince and the beggar"; where one twin was good and the other was bad.

Ocampo liked the idea and told him that when they did it she would be the protagonist, but we know that in the end it was not so. Rosy told Daniela that she would not sign contracts with anyone until the script was finished writing. At first the novel would be called "2D Rescue." pic.twitter.com/IsVEB6CxG5 – Rolando Tristeza (@RoyRollitos) January 4, 2020

What happened after?

Although Rosy promised Daniela to give her the role, Belinda finally got it, something that apparently depressed Lujan a lot.

Due to the success of mp Accomplices to the Rescue ’, Televisa executives decided to extend the novel for another 3 months and there began problems with Belinda and her parents …

Rosy had to follow orders from Televisa executives. This decision worried the parents of Belinda very much because they already had other commitments such as a concert tour where Belinda would go alone with the show “Complicit in the rescue”, without first notifying Televisa. pic.twitter.com/6xNzdaRBTC – Rolando Tristeza (@RoyRollitos) January 4, 2020

"When Rosy Ocampo talked about the extension of the novel with Belinda's parents, sources close to the production revealed that the "talk" became intense and that there were even shouts in the office. "

The arrival of Daniela Luján to ‘accomplices to the Rescue’

As Rosy Ocampo and Belinda's parents did not reach an agreement (since the parents of the star wanted her to charge more than the adult protagonists), the producer had no choice but to replace her protagonist.

In May of 2002 Daniela Luján is called by Juan Antonio Mateos and this explains the situation, that Belinda abandoned production and that they should continue, and offers him that if he replaces Belinda in “Complices to the rescue” he would give a protagonist later (thing that never came). pic.twitter.com/JKA0Lk4rCA – Rolando Tristeza (@RoyRollitos) January 4, 2020

The success with Daniela

Although the novel had been on the air for five months, the audience welcomed Daniela Luján and the ratings were unaffected.

The novel had a total of 132 chapters and its last broadcast was made on July 12, 2002. The concerts they gave at the end of the soap opera were a success, filling more than 50 venues and being the most successful children's tour of Televisa Niños. pic.twitter.com/AzkHCPrNGO – Rolando Tristeza (@RoyRollitos) January 4, 2020

Despite the success of the soap opera, from there the rivalry between Belinda and Daniela Luján was born; a rivalry that was created by the same public, since celebrities have never engaged in a public discussion.

The media to this day have continued with the morbidity of that dispute and recently Daniela Luján imitated Belinda when she sang the national anthem in a box fight. pic.twitter.com/qoYFAnU5x0 – Rolando Tristeza (@RoyRollitos) January 4, 2020

