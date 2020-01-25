TV Shows

At last! They reveal reason for rivalry between Belinda and Daniela Luján

It was the year 2002 and those of us at that time were children, we tuned the Channel of the Stars every day to see Belinda in ‘Accomplices to the Rescue’.

‘Complicit in the Rescue’ was a novel produced by Rosy Ocampo for Televisa Niños. It was about two twins that were separated at birth.

The protagonists of the soap opera were Laura Flores and Francisco Gattorno, as well as Belinda who gave life to Mariana and Silvana (and was replaced by Daniela Luján), as well as Fabián Chávez (Joaquín).

The soap opera caused great controversy after Belinda's departure from the project, and now, thanks to a "I open a thread on Twitter" is that we know what happened between Belinda and Daniela Luján.

What happened?

According to Twitter user @RoyRollitos, after the overwhelming success of Daniela Luján on the soap opera ‘In Daniela's Diary’, the actress proposed to Rosy Ocampo to make a twin story; as "The prince and the beggar"; where one twin was good and the other was bad.

What happened after?

Although Rosy promised Daniela to give her the role, Belinda finally got it, something that apparently depressed Lujan a lot.

Due to the success of mp Accomplices to the Rescue ’, Televisa executives decided to extend the novel for another 3 months and there began problems with Belinda and her parents …

"When Rosy Ocampo talked about the extension of the novel with Belinda's parents, sources close to the production revealed that the "talk" became intense and that there were even shouts in the office. "

The arrival of Daniela Luján to ‘accomplices to the Rescue’

As Rosy Ocampo and Belinda's parents did not reach an agreement (since the parents of the star wanted her to charge more than the adult protagonists), the producer had no choice but to replace her protagonist.

The success with Daniela

Although the novel had been on the air for five months, the audience welcomed Daniela Luján and the ratings were unaffected.

Despite the success of the soap opera, from there the rivalry between Belinda and Daniela Luján was born; a rivalry that was created by the same public, since celebrities have never engaged in a public discussion.

