At last! Belinda responds to Elisa Beristain; the driver accused her of threatening her (VIDEO)

Since he finished his participation as a judge in The voice, Belinda has been involved in several gossip for his relationship with Lupillo Rivera and the alleged threats he made against Elisa Beristain, driver of Gossip No Like.

At the press conference for the musical work I don't get up again today which will star in the singer, was unbelievable by both situations and that was what he had to say about it.

Belinda She was a little uncomfortable with the questions and said "At this very beautiful and important moment, those questions."

However, he did not refuse to respond and assured that He has nothing to answer to Elisa, since she only concentrates on her work and her audience.

I don't have to shut up anyone's mouth with answers, rather with my work, because I have always tried to avoid such things (…) I only have good wishes for everyone. ”

Similarly, he explained that sometimes "does not have an answer" for the questions asked by the media, since it is not aware of what they talk about it.

It is not complicated to talk to me, nothing more than sometimes your questions, I have no answer, because I do not know many times what they say about me. I am not aware of everything they speak. ”

On Lupillo Rivera, Although he did not accept that they had a relationship, he assured that he respects and wishes all the best to his colleagues in The voice.

Several weeks ago Elisa Beristain assured that Belinda He threatened her and her children, as it was revealed in her program that she had maintained a romantic relationship with a regional singer.

