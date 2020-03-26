At home with Panini Comics: 60 free volumes and 30 Marvel titles available for € 1

Share it:

Panini Comics – in close collaboration with its authors – has recently made available online a selection of free and discounted digital content to keep readers company in these days of suffocating quarantine. In the catalog there are approx 60 volumes at no cost and well 30 Marvel titles for € 0.99.

According to the official website, until April 3, 2020 it will be possible download for free from the major digital stores (Amazon, Apple Store, Google Play, Kobo and many others) the number one of original comics Panini Comics. Readings can then continue on to subsequent issues in digital format, which are also proposed with discounted prices.

Free digital comics

Contronatura Volume 1

CTRL-Z Volume 1

Gurt Volume 1

Nomen Omen Volume 1

Space Opera Volume 1

The digital idiot manual

Suitcase man

Nomen Omen 0

Space Opera – Independence day

Five cheerful boys dead 0-9

David Murphy – 911 0-4

Nirvana 0-6

Somnia – Makers of dreams 1-4

Life Zero 1-3

Discounted digital comics

Contronatura Volume 2 – € 4.99

Contronatura Volume 3 – € 4.99

CTRL-Z Volume 2 – € 4.99

CTRL-Z Volume 3 – € 4.99

CTRL-Z Volume 4 – € 4.99

Gurt Volume 2 – € 4.99

Gurt Volume 3 – € 4.99

Nirvana 7-14 – € 0.99

one Somnia – The snake game 1-4 – 0.99 €

one Somnia – The night of nine wishes – 0.99 €

Star Rats – € 0.99

The Walking Rat – € 0.99

The Lord of the Rats – € 0.99

The Department Store – 0.99 €

Nomen Omen Volume 2 – € 4.99

Nomen Omen Volume 3 – € 4.99

Leo Ortolani Presents: Rat-Boy – € 4.99

An Italian summer – 4.99

Leo Ortolani Presents: There is room for everyone – € 4.99

Star Rats – Origins (color edition) – 4.99 €

An Italian summer – € 4.99

Marvel Comics titles at € 0.99

Amazing Spider-Man 1 (Marvel Collection) – Parker's Luck

Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Marvel Collection) – On the Edge of the Spider

Amazing Spider-Man 3 (Marvel Collection) – Ragnoverso

Spider-Man: Family Affairs (Marvel OGN) – Family Affairs

Spider-Man & Wolverine (Marvel Collection) – Another Nice Mess

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Collection (Marvel Collection) – Who is Miles Morales?

Captain America Brubaker Collection 1

The Adventures of Captain America (Marvel Collection)

I am Captain America

I am Iron Man

Superior Iron Man (Marvel Collection) – Extremis 3.0

Thor God of Thunder 1 (Marvel Collection) – The Slaughterer Of Gods

Thor 1 (Marvel Collection) – The Thunder Goddess

Captain Marvel (2012) 1 – Ms. Marvel Unmasked!

Black Panther (2016) 1 – A Nation At Our Feet

Avengers OGN – Endless War

Avengers OGN – Rage Of Ultron

Avengers: no more bullying!

Thanos (2016) 1 (Marvel Collection) – Thanos Returns

Infinity Gauntlet (1991) (Marvel Collection) – The Glove Of Infinity

Guardians of the Galaxy (2013) 1 – Cosmic Avengers

X-Men: The Battle of the Atom (Marvel Collection)

X-Men: Inferno (Big Marvel Events)

Wolverine And The X-Men (2014) (Marvel Collection) – Lessons From A Past Future

Wolverine (Marvel Collection) – Wild

The art of the Deadpool War

Daredevil collection Father

Hawkeye 1 (Marvel Collection) – Normal Life

Hawkeye 2 (Marvel Collection) – Small Shots

Moon Knight (2014) 1 – From Death

The 30 Marvel titles are added to the long list of original Panini Comics comics available for free and at a discounted price and to the initiative that allows those who want to receive their comics at home to have shipping costs on the site comics.panini.it free for all orders over 15 Euros, until April 3rd.

And what do you think of it? Will you get anything? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at all the Panini Comics releases for May 2020 and the new release plan presented to adapt to the Coronavirus problem.