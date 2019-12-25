At Christmas a new trailer for I Am Jesus Christ could not be missing

Share it:

On Christmas day, a new trailer for I Am Jesus Christ, the new PC game that promises to retrace the life of Jesus Christ. The video, published by PlayWay, can be viewed at the top of the news.

Ever since the announcement of I Am Jesus Christ, the "Messiah simulator" developed by SimulaM and produced by PlayWay has been able to attract the attention of the players, if only for the unusual premise that characterizes it. It is not an everyday thing to see a video game based on the life of Jesus Christ.

The publisher himself reminds us of this in the new trailer reported at the top: the moment we report the news, I Am Jesus Christ received over 6 million hits on Twitter, and beyond 800,000 views on YouTube. The movie does not show anything new about the game, limiting itself to bringing some quotes from the press, even if in the end we can see Jesus intent on walking on the water, one of the iconic episodes of his life that the players will be able to retrace in the game.

Leaving you to watch the new trailer, remember that I Am Jesus Christ is expected to arrive on PC. The title will debut on Steam, where the game is expected "coming soon", without any indication on the actual launch window. To find out more, all that remains is to wait for more details from PlayWay.