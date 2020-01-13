At Certain Scientific Railgun T shows itself in a new key visual

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few months, we have spoken to you several times about To Certain Scientific Railgun, spin-off manga of the light novel A Certain Magical Index which, thanks to the excellent successes achieved in terms of sales, was subsequently transposed into an animated series now in its third season.

After the publication of the new seasons of A Certain Scientific Accelerator and A Certain Magical Index, in fact, the new season of A Certain Scientific Raigun – entitled A Certain Scientific Railgun T – has finally made its debut on Japanese soil, with fans who can't wait to see some of their favorite characters back in action at last.

Well, just in order to celebrate the release of the anime, the official Twitter account of the series has decided to publish a new key visual – viewable at the bottom of the news – dedicated precisely to the production, a sort of celebration of the upcoming Daihasei Festival (well known by fans of the franchise) where you can see some of the protagonists who will make their appearance throughout history.

We also remind all our readers that some time ago the number of episodes for A Certain Scientific Railgun T was also officially confirmed, an announcement that was able to really make many viewers happy given the amount of episodes that will represent the entire season.