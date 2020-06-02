At 15 years old, the "new Messi" from Argentina was promoted to the professional squad of Mallorca: did he debut against Leo?

At just 15 years old, Luka Romero, the young Argentine promise who was listed as the "New Messi", It was promoted to the professional staff of Mallorca and could have his long-awaited debut against La Pulga.
The youth trained for the first time with the professionals of the Spanish painting, than prepares to receive Barcelona on June 13 in the restart of the Spanish league.
The midfielder than already played for Argentina's U15 team, was promoted by coach Vicente Moreno and today joined the professional team that for the first time soccer players were trained without limits, as established in the fourth phase of the LaLiga protocol.
"I'll never forget this day. Thank you Mallorca for giving me the opportunity to train with the first team ”, was the message Luka posted on her social networks.
Luka will add experience with the first team and it is studied that he can debut in the resumption of La Liga as long as you get a permission from your parents, since just next November 18 you will be 16 years old, the age allowed for professionals.
The young promise, to whom the Spanish press cataloged as the "new Messi", He played in the South American U15 tournament in December with the Argentine national team but he also has the possibility of playing for Mexico and Spain.
Luka, left-handed and with movements similar to those of the Barcelona crack, was born in 2004 in Mexico during the passage of his father Diego Romero, a former Argentine soccer player who started in Quilmes and played for Atlético de Rafaela, by the Alacranes de Durango team.
Then, in 2007, the Romero they stayed to live in Spain and for that reason he also has the citizenship that would allow him to play for the Red, the expañola selection.
However, in an interview with the official site of the AFA, Luka expressed his desire to continue on his way with Albiceleste and indicated that he is in permanent contact with the Coordinator of Youth Teams, Bernardo Romeo.
