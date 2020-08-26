Technology

ASUS ROG for Amazon Gaming Week: offers on PC Gaming peripherals

August 26, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Amazon Gaming Week is the ideal opportunity for all gamers to update their workstation and improve the gaming experience. ASUS knows this well, and has kicked off an important promotion on peripherals, monitors, routers and notebooks.

New Republic of Gamers peripherals

Among the discounted peripherals we point out the ROG Theta 7.1 headphones for € 284.99 and the ROG Chakram mouse for € 159.99. The ROG Theta 7.1 they are the top of the line of the ROG line, boasting 7.1 surround with eight ASUS Ess drivers and virtual subwoofers for immersive audio. They are also equipped with the exclusive AI Noise-Canceling MIC technology that allows you to eliminate all background noises when speaking, so as to guarantee crystal clear communication. The ROG Chakram is a versatile gaming mouse, its Bluethooth and 2.4 Ghz wireless connectivity allow for easy use in any situation while the integrated joystick allows an advanced experience both in game and in productivity.

READ:  Skully has a release date: the bizarre skull soon arriving on PC and console

Monitor

The promotion includes the ROG Strix XG248Q monitors at 399 euros and ROG Strix XG258Q at 449 euros which boast a very high refresh rate. With 240Hz they allow an extremely fluid gaming experience, guaranteeing a huge advantage over their opponents.

The promotions will be valid until the end of Amazon Gaming Week, set for 23:59 on Wednesday 26 August. Find all Asus offers on a dedicated page.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.