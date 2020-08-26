ASUS ROG for Amazon Gaming Week: offers on PC Gaming peripherals

Share it:

Amazon Gaming Week is the ideal opportunity for all gamers to update their workstation and improve the gaming experience. ASUS knows this well, and has kicked off an important promotion on peripherals, monitors, routers and notebooks.

New Republic of Gamers peripherals

Among the discounted peripherals we point out the ROG Theta 7.1 headphones for € 284.99 and the ROG Chakram mouse for € 159.99. The ROG Theta 7.1 they are the top of the line of the ROG line, boasting 7.1 surround with eight ASUS Ess drivers and virtual subwoofers for immersive audio. They are also equipped with the exclusive AI Noise-Canceling MIC technology that allows you to eliminate all background noises when speaking, so as to guarantee crystal clear communication. The ROG Chakram is a versatile gaming mouse, its Bluethooth and 2.4 Ghz wireless connectivity allow for easy use in any situation while the integrated joystick allows an advanced experience both in game and in productivity.

Monitor

The promotion includes the ROG Strix XG248Q monitors at 399 euros and ROG Strix XG258Q at 449 euros which boast a very high refresh rate. With 240Hz they allow an extremely fluid gaming experience, guaranteeing a huge advantage over their opponents.

The promotions will be valid until the end of Amazon Gaming Week, set for 23:59 on Wednesday 26 August. Find all Asus offers on a dedicated page.