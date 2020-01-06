Asus presents a crazy 360Hz monitor with G-SYNC

Share it:

Nvidia has formed a team with Asus to present the first monitor on the market capable of reaching a refresh rate of 360Hz, making a considerable leap in the market for competition monitors.

With the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz, the debate about the amount of images per second that the human eye can see, the need to invest in a monitor of such characteristics and if it really shows when competing at a high level has emerged.

In the announcement of the monitor Nvidia quotes n0thing, CS: GO professional, who says "When I changed from 240 to 360 I noticed the difference immediately. This monitor is ideal for players who want to maximize their potential".

The possibility of offering 360 frames per second without sacrificing image quality is possible thanks to G-SYNC, Nvidia's technology that offers this crazy refresh rate below 3 milliseconds of response time, according to the official announcement.

More technical details, date of sale and price will be revealed later this year.