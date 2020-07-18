Astro's Playroom, Sony confirms: it is a complete PS5 game with many hours of gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the last PS5 DualSense presentation organized on the sidelines of the Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley tried Astro's Playroom and received confirmation from Sony that it will not be a simple tech demo but a real nextgen video game.

Before discussing Sony's nextgen strategy and PS4 support with Eric Lempel, Keighley was able to preview some of the levels of Astro's Playroom. During the test, the reporter specified that the title will not represent a simple "technological showcase" of the functionality of the DualSense and PS5 but will provide a playful experience fully comparable to that of a platform with a theoretical longevity of several hours.

As evidenced by the rich gameplay scenes that embellish the central part of the latest digital event on the PS5 DualSense, Astro's Playroom will include several settings that will leverage users' curiosity. Through i numerous levels that will make up the layered playful experience of the new project by Japan Studio Asobi team, players on PlayStation 5 will be able to familiarize themselves with DualSense controller functions such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but also the integrated microphone which, according to Keighley, will "dialogue" with the PS5 Tempest Engine to harmonize the audio background of the nextgen games.

As specified by Sony at the announcement of Astro's Playroom, the Team Asobi platform will be included for free in all PlayStation 5 bundles arriving at late 2020.