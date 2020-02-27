Astronomers discover a small moon that orbits the Earth

Share it:

The cosmos He also wanted to join the Baby Things movement that is sweeping and his way of giving us material has been with Baby Moon, a small moon that has been temporarily trapped in the orbit of our planet.

The International Astronomical Union has found an asteroid that revolves around the earth temporarily and, for now, acts as a miniaturized version of our moon. The discovery took place on February 15 using the Catalina Sky Survey of Arizona and 10 days later the IAU has registered it as 2020 CD3.

"Orbital integrations indicate that the object is temporarily attached to Earth. There is no evidence of disturbances caused by solar radiation pressure and there are no links found with an artificial object. Subsequent observations and dynamic studies are being carried out.".

What you have read is correct. No remains of any artificial element have been found, so another day we spent without the aliens sending us a present to welcome us to the neighborhood, it is only a space rock that travels through this solar system. We also know that it does not belong to Elon Musk because he confirmed it on Twitter shortly after the discovery was announced.

It has been explained that this rock has been orbiting the planet for about 3 years and has a diameter of between 1.9 and 3.5 meters, which would classify it as a type C asteroid, the most common.

"Still it is important because we know about 1 million asteroids and this is the second that orbits around the Earth", said astronomer Kacper Wierzchos.

The first asteroid that orbited our planet was the 2006 RH120. After a few laps around here between 2006 and 2007 he left the place and continued on his way through the solar system.