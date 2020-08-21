astronauts prepare to take off to Disney + in the first trailer

Share it:

Disney + and the exciting catalog continue to fascinate with an exciting new production: The Right Stuff it will arrive in fact in the next months and will lead us directly among the stars narrating the the dawn of NASA: find out the release date and the trailer beyond the jump.

“Americans love great stories. This [sarà la più spettacolare di tutte] and it will take us all to space, but it starts right here on Earth “, these are the first words of the trailer, which you will find in the player above. “Money, fame, immortality. People will seem to have known you forever, they will want to be like you. Astronauts. No one has ever seen or known anyone like you until now. Few things remain forever in the soul of a country. You are heroes “.

Set in 1959, at the height of the Cold War and the space race, The Ritght Stuff tells the first days of the American space program and the amazing feat of engineers Bob Gilruth (Patrick Fischler) and Chris Kraft (Eric Ladin), architects of one of the greatest achievements of man. They will be tasked with selecting seven astronauts from a pool of military test pilots. The series is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and will consist of 8 episodes: the first two will arrive on Disney + on October 9, while the subsequent ones will be distributed several times.

Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter e Micah Stock will give a face to the brave astronauts who accomplished the feat which, strangely, arrives on the screens for the first time in almost forty years: previously it had in fact only been told in the film of the same name directed by Philip Kaufman from 1983.