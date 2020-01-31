Astromonkey’s Revenge for PS4, Switch and PC

Share it:

In the purest style of the most classic arcades and with a humor aimed at those who have been enjoying this type of games for a while Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge. What could be one of those low-cost games that populate the Nintendo Switch digital store (also on PS4 and Xbox One) and will try to make a dent in the pile of those who go a little further on the basis of thrusters , humor and a playable proposal that will unlock doors of memory that had long been closed. Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge is not meant to be the game of the year, but after a few hours played it could be consolidated as one of the surprises of this year that we have just released.

The game puts us in the role of Willy, an unofficial boy who dreams of becoming an astronaut, and who sees before his eyes the opportunity of his life when he finds a job offer to become space scrap metal. Perhaps it was not the way to reach the stars with which he had dreamed, but equipped with a jet-pack and counting on the only company of a talkative ship, he embarks on an adventure in which we will accompany him for a few hours.

His first task, as is logical given his work, is to collect scrap pieces to take them to the recycling point. What has been a full-time cleaning employee. The particularity is that, being in space, we must use the jet-pack to reach otherwise unattainable sites. Failure to fulfill our mission, the planet Gravos can be forced to disappear. The bad thing, that we will find a few creatures that are not going to make things easy for us.

The first thing we will have to face, literally, is the control of our propeller. With a system that reminds us of classics like Asteroids or not as classics as Solar Jetman -of which takes a few more references-, but if there is a game that Willy Jetman drinks directly is from Rare's classic, Jetpac. In fact, at first you might think that it is a kind of homage to this classic in which the objective was to gather pieces of a rocket using your jetpack for it and leaning on your gun to eliminate the enemies that swarmed by each level. A premise practically identical to the one proposed by Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge.

But the game that comes to us from the hand of Last Chicken Games and Badland Publishing has nothing to do with it, beyond the theme and the game system. In this case we find a classic horizontal scroll aracade with final bosses and improvements in the equipment that are more typical of other classics such as Shinobi. In his graphic section Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge takes us to the time when video game machines were in full swing, using a style that although it has been with us several decades does not go out of style. Perhaps it is because of the simplicity that allows using the resources of the machine in other things, or very probably the fact that it makes us think of past times pulling the nostalgic component, but for one reason or another, we can count by tens the video games that each year make use of this style, and it is something that I personally find pleasant.

In the case of Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge the tribute to that time It is obvious and brazen, although this is nothing negative, since from the first moment of the first game, since we chose the slot to play, it already imitates us to insert a cartridge in a 16-bit machine. Just after, and with a small introduction that also makes us a small spoiler of how our adventure will end, we are about to tell the story of how Willy Jetman has managed to be the biggest hero in the galaxy. Or not.

For this we will go through the different scenarios that the game presents us, since far from being a linear world we are facing more complex mappings than that, so we must use the map's help to plan the steps to follow each time. As usual, the first levels of our adventure will consist of little more than moving forward, liquidating the creatures we cross and collecting the entrusted objects, without having to think much further on how to do things. These first levels serve as a contact with the game and warm up to get used to some controls that, especially at the beginning, can make us somewhat complicated.

The difficulty in any case is quite well adjusted, and except for some specific peaks that will get us out of the way a little more, the game takes care with enough care to go getting us to get used and we are taking dexterity so that we can advance from one natural way This happens in a very organic way, and if we are one of those who like to play more than once, we will see how when we return to the initial levels and face situations that were complicated at the time, with the acquired skill we will be able to face them very fluently Something that speaks very well of the learning curve of Willy Jetman: Astromonkey's Revenge, and in the case of an arcade-type game, is something fundamental.

Also, not to lose that ninety halo, from time to time we will have to face phase bosses, a classic of video games in general and of this type in particular. These confrontations change the general dynamics a bit, bringing freshness and novelty with the intention of breaking the monotony that can invade us while we explore the outer space broom in hand. Again, the desasapland of these final bosses shows a style that we have seen on many occasions, but that far from being repetitive they make us sketch a nostalgic smile. In fact, and without going into much depth to avoid counting more than the account, if we are habitual of classic games of the late eighties, we will find some final boss that we could spend almost without looking since the mechanics seem traced of any of those classics.