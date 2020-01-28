ASTRO reveals the origin and magnificent history of leap years

Share it:

East 2020 will be a leap year and many begin to wonder since when the practice of adding a day to the calendar every four years was normalized.

The answer has been given by the Salvadoran Astronomy Association (ASTRO) through his Facebook account, where he also explained the story behind the calendar we use today to measure the passage of time.

In accordance with STAR, "The time it takes for the Earth to go around the sun" is 365 days, 5 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 45.5 seconds. " This extra period takes into account “two consecutive and real steps of the Earth through the Vernal Equinox”, also known as Tropic Year

“Our calendar year, currently in force, has 365 days; so you have to do something to ‘reach’ those 5 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 45.5 seconds a year left. To do this, it was decided to add an extra day every four years, ”said the Association, saying that, although the change is quite accurate, It generates a difference day every 100 years.

2020 is a Leap Year, that is, it has 366 days, an additional day added as February 29.

The story behind the leap year

According STAR the origin the year of leap-year It goes back to the year 46 BC. In that year there were lags in the Roman solar calendar, which had accumulated over several centuries.

That forced the experts of the time to have a year of 445 days, instead of the usual 365 days. “This year it was called‘ Year of Confusion ’. After this year of the confusion, the new year was restarted from scratch with a reform of the Roman calendar promoted by Julius Caesar, who had been advised by the astronomer and mathematician Alexandrian Sovereign. ”

STAR He said that the new calendar presented at that time was called ‘Julian Calendar’ and included an additional day every four years that “compensated for this gap more consistently”.

"In ancient Rome this day was considered sacred and great parties were celebrated that included the exchange of gifts, spectacle of gladiators and the liberation of slaves," said the Association.

What does "leap year" mean?

In accordance with STAR, leap-year it is an expression that derives from Latin "bis sextus dies before calendas martii ”. In Spanish this means repeat the sixth day before the first day of the month of March, which corresponded to an extra day interspersed between February 23 and 24, in the Julian calendar.

"If it were not for Julio César, who created leap years on the calendar, this February 29, 2020 would actually be July 16, 2021," he said. STAR.

“In the Julian calendar every year divisible by four were considered leap years. According to the Gregorian calendar, currently used officially in almost the entire world, the rule for leap years is as follows: A year is leap if it is divisible by four, unless it is divisible by 100 ”.

“However, if a year is divisible by 400, it will be leap. This eliminates the fininisecular years (last of each century, which have to end in 00) whose number is not a multiple of four, ”said the STAR.

