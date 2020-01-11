Astral Chain sales exceed PlatinumGames expectations

Share it:

PlatinumGames is satisfied with the global sales of Astral Chain. The game has exceeded the initial forecast they had in the studio before it was released exclusively for Nintendo Switch last summer, he acknowledged Takahisa Taura, director of the work.

The information comes from an encounter with the Japanese medium Famitsu where both Taura and Hideki Kamiya, another managing member in PlatinumGames, take stock of the end of the year 2019. Despite being a game with less media power than other productions, especially this being a new intellectual property, Astral Chain has exceeded the expectations of sales deposited in the game ; although they have not entered to detail the concrete figures.

Judging by Nintendo's policy when it comes to offering official sales data for its exclusive video games, they always give this information on their official portal if it exceeds one million units; In this case, this is not the case, so it is likely – not sure or official – that Astral Chain has not yet reached that amount in its calculation of physical and digital sales.

Regarding an eventual sequel to the game, which was rated on MeriStation with an outstanding one, the truth is that right now there are no plans for it, but in the future they do not rule out this possibility if it is relevant and they consider it appropriate. Speaking to BunnyGaming last September, Taura commented: “All I can say is that the idea of ​​a sequel, right now, is something I'm not sure about and I don't have the actual sales of the game; but I will be happy if the game is well received and sells well. ”

Changes in PlatinumGames: partnership with Tencent Holding to self-publish

PlatinumGames reported this past January 7 to have received a capital investment from Tencent Holdings, the Chinese giant, to be able to have independence when it comes to self-publishing future video games – it does not affect Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo) or Babylon's Fall (Square Enix ) – no need to resort to third-party publishers. The agreement does not entail changes in the corporate structure of the company. Both parties have stated that you are very satisfied to have reached this agreement.

Source | Ryokutya (via Nibel)