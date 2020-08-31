Astral Chain: Platinum celebrates anniversary, Kamiya mentions Astral Chain 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Time flies and exactly one year has already passed since that August 30, 2019 in which Astral Chain was released exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The PlatinumGames action game convinced us right away, and over the last 12 months it has attracted a large number of fans, now eagerly awaiting a sequel.

Such an important anniversary could not fail to be celebrated, so the PlatinumGames guys have prepared a special cake in the shape of Lappy, the mascot of the police force, to be enjoyed in Japanese offices. To the fans, however, they were dedicated due fan art, one made by Concept Artist Yuki Suda and the other from Scenario Writer Akiteru Naka. You can admire them at the bottom of this news.

To enliven the celebrations we thought the good Hideki Kamiya, who began replying to tweets by writing the names of some games, including Bayonetta 3, which had been announced for quite a while, and even Astral Chain 2. The sequel to the game has never been announced, so you can easily imagine the amazement that has arisen. Is it really in development? Or was it just a simple joke from the director? Given the subject, it’s really hard to tell. Among other things, the tweets are now untraceable, so we are not even able to establish with certainty the veracity of the screenshots attached below. Among other things, in addition to Bayonetta, PlatinumGames is also committed to Project GG.

Astral Chain, remember, is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. A few months ago PlatinumGames expressed itself on the possible arrival of Astral Chain on other platforms.