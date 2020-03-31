Aston Villa captain asks people to stay home and hours later he has a car accident

Jack grealish, captain of the Aston Villa, has been hunted after skipping the quarantine and having an accident with his vehicle, incidents for which he has already apologized.

Grealish, who hours earlier had posted a video on social media asking the people staying at home were caught on the street in the morning causing an accident with your car.

The footballer was photographed by the curious and the images have been distributed by the English press.

Grealish, 24, was penalized for this action by the club and the amount of the fine will be donated to Birmingham University Hospital.

The Villains captain has apologized and made sure to feel "deeply ashamed" After what happened.

"A friend called me asking if I wanted to go out and I stupidly said yes. I don't want anyone to make the same mistake as me. I know these are difficult times for everyone, being confined for so long, but I ask everyone to stay at home and follow the recommendations"Grealish said.